Declan Rice has heaped praise on his new England team-mate, who “made it look so easy” in the World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia.

Arsenal midfielder Rice registered two assists from set-pieces to help Thomas Tuchel’s men convincingly beat Serbia 5-0 on Tuesday evening.

England were criticised after their dull 2-0 victory over minnows Andorra last week but answered those critics in Belgrade, with every starter putting in a terrific performance.

One player who looks right at home on the international scene is Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, who received his debut in Saturday’s win at Villa Park.

There have been question marks over Anderson’s international future as he’s also eligible to play for Scotland, but after two comfortable performances in the England midfield, his future is in Tuchel’s midfield.

The former Newcastle United youngster started in the No.6 role against Andorra and Serbia and might’ve answered Tuchel’s biggest positional question with his strong performances.

He was praised for his debut last weekend and his new midfield partner Rice waxed lyrical after his showing against Serbia.

“He made it look so easy,” Rice told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“He has done what he has been doing at his club for two years. He is a great addition to the squad. We need competition, and we need lads at their best.”

After England answered their critics in Serbia, Rice emphasised the importance of Tuesday’s result and performance.

He said: “We knew it was going to be really tough coming here, but a five-star performance. We took control from the very first minute, and we needed that tonight.

“The five wins, the first four games people have been wanting to see six and seven goals. It is never going to happen when teams camp 10 men behind the ball. The whole performance tonight from start to finish was top.

“The mentality has been right all week, the attitude has been right. This was the big game this week and this puts us in a good position going forward.”

Meanwhile, England head coach Tuchel has urged Anderson to keep doing what he’s doing to ensure he’s involved in next month’s camp for the World Cup qualifier against Latvia and friendly against Wales.

“Elliot deserved to be with us first of all because he did excellent for his club and the Under-21s,” the German boss said.

“When I saw him perform in the U21s final I had the idea that maybe he can be a No6 and we can play to his strengths.

“He was excellent in camp, like everyone else. The group made it as easy as they could for him, but he did all the effort that is needed and he had two excellent performances throughout.

“Now it’s on him to keep it going and keep the lightness and the freedom that he needs for his game. He’s just a very good football player, and he was a very good teammate in camp.”

