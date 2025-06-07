England midfielder Angel Gomes is on the move this summer and talks are moving forward with a potential new club, according to reports.

Manchester United graduate Gomes has represented England at all under-age levels and was handed his first four senior caps in last year’s Nations League internationals under interim manager Lee Carsley.

The dynamic midfield player left Old Trafford in 2020 with a handful of Premier League appearances under his belt, joining Ligue 1 side Lille before being immediately loaned to Boavista.

Gomes, who was part of the England team that won the Under-21 European Championship two years ago, has not yet been selected by senior boss Thomas Tuchel, who takes charge of his third game when the Three Lions face Andorra in a World Cup qualifier in Barcelona on Saturday.

The midfielder allowed his contract at Lille to expire and his search for a new club could soon be over, according to Sami Mokbel and BBC Sport. A move to Marseille appears to be on the cards.

“Discussions are said to be progressing positively, with the Ligue 1 side hopeful they can seal his transfer in the coming days,” reports Mokbel.

“The deal would see Gomes, who is yet to feature for England under Thomas Tuchel, link up with former Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi and remain playing in France.”

Renowned for his controlled midfield play and an impact that belies his physical stature, Gomes was part of the team that took Lille from mid-table in 2021-22 back into the European places the following year.

They finished in fourth place in 2023-24 and successfully negotiated the Champions League play-off rounds before qualifying in an impressive seventh from the new league phase.

They were eliminated by Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16 but wins against Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Bologna, Sturm Graz and Feyenoord made it a campaign to remember. Gomes, whose last season with Lille was affected by injury, played in only two of those victories.

Lille finished fifth in 2024-25 and had to settle for the Europa League next season but Gomes will continue in the Champions League if and when a switch to Marseille is finalised.

The Londoner made his England debut from the bench against the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League in September and played the full 90 minutes in the next game against Finland at Wembley, Harry Kane’s 100th for his country.

Gomes also started the reverse fixture in Helsinki in October before a late appearance as a substitute against Ireland in November.

Before talks advanced with Marseille, Edmonton-born Gomes was linked with a possible return to Man Utd as well as with interest from Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

He played 134 times in all competitions for Lille and is clearly enjoying life in French football but Gomes will be eager to stay in Tuchel’s thoughts in the last season before a World Cup.