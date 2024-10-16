Mills gives bizarre reason why Tuchel appointment as England boss could be a mistake

New England boss Thomas Tuchel becomes the third non-Englishman to hold the post

Former England defender Danny Mills has bizarrely raised Thomas Tuchel’s dress sense as a concern after the German was appointed the new Three Lions boss.

Ex-Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich boss Tuchel has described his appointment as England head coach as “a huge privilege”.

The former Chelsea, Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich manager becomes the third non-Englishman to hold the post after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

Tuchel told the official England website: “I am very proud to have been given the honour of leading the England team.

“I have long felt a personal connection to the game in this country, and it has given me some incredible moments already.

“To have the chance to represent England is a huge privilege, and the opportunity to work with this special and talented group of players is very exciting.”

The 51-year-old, who will be assisted by English coach Anthony Barry, will take up the role on January 1 ahead of the World Cup qualifying campaign.

A Football Association statement revealed Tuchel signed a contract on October 8 before the latest round of international fixtures but the announcement was delayed to “minimise distraction around the international camp”.

MORE ENGLAND COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 England for the GERMAN; we’re now Thomas Tuchel evangelists

👉 The German Thomas Tuchel in charge of England? ‘Das Spiel ist vorbei’

👉 England: Shearer reveals Tuchel theory with Man Utd claim; Lineker questions ‘odd timing’

Former England right-back Mills reckons Tuchel “will do very, very well” but as well as the usual plea for an Englishman, he picked on the ex-Chelsea manager’s clothing choice.

Mills said on Sky Sports: “He is an exceptional coach. There are a few surprises. I don’t understand why he starts in January.

Trust Danny Mills to nail why Thomas Tuchel is a bad appointment as England manager. That’s right, it’s because he wears a hoodie and a cap. pic.twitter.com/XMgpKNZNls — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) October 16, 2024

“Who is going to be picking the team in November? Will Tuchel be at the games? Will he have any input? And the FA need to answer why not an Englishman? Why have they gone down a foreign route again? But Tuchel is a fantastic coach and will do very, very well.”

Mills bizarrely added: “Often we see him in a hoodie and a cap on the sidelines. Will that be his managerial stance as an England manager?

“That’s not really something that we’re used to. It’s really always a suit and looking very, very smart.”