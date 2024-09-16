Ex-Football Association chief David Bernstein claims UEFA’s threat to exclude England from Euro 2028 was a “last throw of the dice” as they opposed an independent regulator of the sport.

UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis has written to Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, in a letter reported by The Times, insisting there should be “no government interference in the running of football” and that the introduction of an independent regulator could result in England being excluded from UEFA.

That severe sanction would mean English clubs would not be permitted to compete in the Champions League and other UEFA competitions. It would also jeopardise co-hosts England’s participation at Euro 2028.

But Bernstein, FA chairman from 2011 to 2013 and a long-time advocate of independent regulation, believes it is an empty threat and one that he predicted.

“Four years ago myself and others put together a manifesto for change in football and the main recommendation was an independent regulator,” he told the PA news agency.

READ: The famous F365 England ladder ventures uncertainly into the 2026 World Cup unknown with Carsley



“At the time we forecast that if it got off the ground, sooner or later those that were against it would somehow get UEFA or FIFA to object and say it was not in accordance with UEFA or FIFA rules.

“Frankly I wouldn’t take it over-seriously. If you look at other countries; France, Spain, Germany to some extent, have all had government involvement in various ways, and none of them have been punished.

“I’m going to call this a last throw of the dice by those who are opposed to a regulator to see if they can can knock it off track.

“This regulator is independent, supported by an act of Parliament, but independent. It is not government interfering in football.”

The Football Governance Bill was initially introduced in March and reintroduced by the new Labour Government in July, after the general election.

It included establishing an independent regulator to address the financial sustainability of clubs, and preventing clubs from joining breakaway leagues.

“The need for the regulator is very clear,” added Bernstein. “English football is a great success but the level of the success of the Premier League has led to a complete imbalance between the top and the rest. The other divisions are all under tremendous stress.”

READ: Who are the favourites to be the next permanent England manager after Gareth Southgate?



The PA news agency understands the Department for Culture, Media and Sport will respond to the letter shortly and that there have been no previous concerns raised by UEFA, which has been engaging alongside the FA with the new Government over the development of the Bill.

Campaign group Fair Game, which has long been calling for an overhaul in football governance, dismissed UEFA’s letter.

Chief executive Niall Couper said: “The DCMS have been over this ground a hundred times. This is nothing short of a scare story.

“With 58 per cent of the top 92 (clubs in England) technically insolvent, annual losses of £10million a year in the Championship viewed as ‘a success’, football is an industry in desperate need of financial reform.

“The Government should not be derailed by such nonsense.”

The Football Supporters Association said it was “confident there is no risk to England’s participation in tournaments” and that the Bill has its “full support”.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville also spoke out on the matter on Sunday evening, urging people not to be taken in by “scaremongering” and “misinformation”.

He posted on X: “I don’t post much anymore but feel the need to on this subject. Please don’t be fooled by the scaremongering regarding the independent regulator and England losing tournaments.

“They will do anything to stop it coming in and are happy to create misinformation and apply soft power in the right places in the meantime.

“The Regulator will have no impact at all on the quality of the Premier League yet will importantly protect the wider game and pyramid.

“England will also not lose hosting tournaments, but even if they did it’s more important that we protect the entirety of English club football than getting a tournament every 50 years.”