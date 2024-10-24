Manchester United legend Gary Neville has named two managers he’d have preferred the FA to “go for” instead of new England head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Former England boss Gareth Southgate quit following his side’s 2-1 loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final and Lee Carsley subsequently stepped up from the U21s to take the job on an interim basis.

Carsley emerged as a frontrunner to replace Southgate permanently after winning his first two games against the Republic of Ireland and Greece, but several alternatives were also linked with the job.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was reportedly the FA’s ‘dream’ target, but they appointed former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Tuchel at the start of this month.

Tuchel previously did a superb job with Chelsea as he helped them win the Champions League, but he struggled at Bayern Munich and left the Bundesliga giants at the end of last season.

Neville has expressed concerns about the FA deciding against appointing an English coach and has named two alternatives he’d “have gone for”.

“I was with England when they moved to St. George’s Park and in that move, there was a vision of the FA moving forward that English coaching, English education pathway, promoting an English style of football and identity, and having England coaches was important – that was deemed to be success,” Neville said on the Stick To Football podcast.

READ: England for the GERMAN; we’re now Thomas Tuchel evangelists



“The actual teams have been successful over the last eight years. This is not an anti-Thomas Tuchel agenda, it’s purely around the fact that English coaches are struggling to build an identity, not just in this country but in Europe as well.

“So, if we can’t appoint an English coach to the national job, where are we putting our belief system in terms of what we’re doing?

“Ultimately, I will support Thomas Tuchel and I’m desperate for England to win a tournament, but just think going back to where we were with [Fabio] Capello and Sven [Göran Eriksson], I didn’t think we’d revisit that again.

“I thought we’d say that the England manger has to be English moving forward because English coaching is struggling at this moment in time.”

He added: “Probably would have been Eddie Howe or Graham Potter. They would have been one of the two I would have gone for.”

MORE ENGLAND COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 England: Lineker snubs Tuchel as ‘imaginative’ manager is named as his preferred Southgate successor

👉 ‘Angry’ Guardiola reveals Southgate ‘disappointed’ him with England decision – ‘I didn’t like it’

👉 Arsenal star tipped to be ‘thrown’ England ‘lifeline’ by Thomas Tuchel – ‘one of his favourite players’

However, fellow Man Utd legend Paul Scholes has one concern about Howe and Potter, claiming they “wont have the same presence” as Tuchel.

“I think they [Eddie Howe and Graham Potter] would be able to do it, but they don’t have the credentials,” Scholes said.

“They won’t have the same presence, like Thomas Tuchel. England are good until they play a good team. Thomas Tuchel, he’s proven.

“The paths England have had to get through to finals has been quite simple.

“But then there is one of those games where as soon as you play a [quality] team, like Croatia, Spain or Italy, you come unstuck. I think this could be the man who takes us there.”