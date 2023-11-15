‘Grateful’ – England new boy Palmer says ‘big move’ to Chelsea ‘is paying off’; praises boss Pochettino

Cole Palmer says his summer move from Manchester City to Chelsea “is paying off”.

Palmer received his first call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad this week after Jude Bellingham, James Maddison and Callum Wilson pulled out due to injury.

With the Three Lions’ qualification for Euro 2024 already secured, Southgate’s men have nothing to play for in their qualifying matches against Malta on Friday and North Macedonia on November 20.

This could see Palmer make his senior international debut after starring for the European Championship-winning Under-21s in the summer.

His maiden call-up came a day after he starred against his former side in the Premier League, scoring an injury-time equaliser as Chelsea and Manchester City drew 4-4 at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking about his “big move” to west London, Palmer said he thought about it “near enough every minute of the day” before taking the plunge.

“It happened fast, to be fair,” Palmer said at a press conference.

“I spoke to someone at Chelsea and I was speaking to my dad, but I really didn’t know what to do.

READ MORE: One per club: the best uncapped player at every Premier League team

“I was just thinking about it for a couple of days, like near enough every minute of the day.

“But then I just thought for my career and stuff I have to go and try and get regular game time.

“It was a big move for me. I’d never been out of Manchester, not even on loan or anything like that, so to move down there on my own was a big thing.”

Palmer continued: “Who knows what would have happened if I had stayed? Maybe I would have played more, maybe not.

“But I think the decision that I made to go to Chelsea so far is paying off.”

Chelsea are 10th in the Premier League after 12 games with four wins, four draws and four losses.

It has been an inconsistent start to the season for the Blues, who are beginning to gather some pace under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

And Palmer says he is loving life under the former Tottenham boss.

“A lot of people told me how he is with young players,” he added.

“Ever since I went to Chelsea I can see it, so I’m enjoying working with him and excited to carry on working with him.

“He has given me the confidence and licence to go where I want on the pitch, where I feel I can use my strengths, so I’m grateful for it.”

Palmer has scored four and made as many assists in 11 appearances for Chelsea.

MEDIAWATCH: Cole Palmer in the media: Street-fighter, Man Utd fan, almost Eden Hazard already