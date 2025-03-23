Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon has ‘withdrawn’ from the England squad and will not feature against Latvia on Monday night.

The 24-year-old has been in great form this season, grabbing nine goals and six assists in his 34 appearances for Newcastle in all competitions.

Gordon is one of the best wingers available for England and he was included in the first squad named by Thomas Tuchel since the former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss replaced Gareth Southgate.

The Newcastle standout started on the bench for England’s World Cup qualifier at Wembley against Albania on Friday night as Tuchel’s side won 2-0.

Gordon was brought on for the final 15 minutes and he picked up an injury during the closing stages of the match, in which Myles Lewis-Skelly and Harry Kane scored in either half.

READ: England player ratings v Albania: Foden awful, Lewis-Skelly shines and Rashford pleases everyone



Post-match, Tuchel was asked about Gordon. He confirmed: “He looks injured. First of all I thought it’s his stomach, but it’s his hip and it does not look good. It’s a bit worrying, yeah.”

On Sunday morning, England confirmed that the winger has returned to Newcastle for ‘further assessment’.

A statement read: ‘Anthony Gordon has withdrawn from Three Lions camp having sustained an injury during Friday night’s 2-0 win over Albania.

‘The forward has returned to Newcastle United for further assessment.’

Journalist Ben Jacobs added: “Anthony Gordon has withdrawn from England duty having sustained a hip injury during Friday’s 2-0 win over Albania. He is back with Newcastle for further assessment.”

MORE ENGLAND COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 England flop Foden embarrassed as Lewis-Skelly becomes 21st player to shame him

👉 Kane still behind Sancho in ranking of every foreign-based England player

👉 Keane warns England star that he ‘won’t be playing’ in next match after failing to impress Tuchel

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham was one of England’s standout performers against Albania and he will likely start against Latvia.

Commenting on Bellingham’s importance, Tuchel has argued that the talented midfielder tried to do too much at Euro 2024.

“Yes, he is always ready to give everything but we need to help him so that within a structure he can play more economically and still have the same impact, or maybe even more impact,” Tuchel said.

“We need to make sure that the leaders, and he is one of the leaders, and the main players, walk in the same direction and play in the same rhythm and help each other out.

“And play a little more disciplined maybe, to save some energy for the decisive moments.”

He added: “He loves to talk to the referee and the linesmen. He’s a very emotional player once he’s on the pitch and you just see that he hates to lose and does everything that it takes…”