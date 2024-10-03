Carsley receives huge England job ‘boost’ as journalist reveals ‘no contact’ with Klopp and three others

Could Lee Carsley be given the England job on a permanent basis?

Lee Carsley has received a big boost in his hopes to become the permanent England manager, according to a Sky Sports report.

The Three Lions appointed Carsley as caretaker manager following Gareth Southgate’s decision to leave his post as England manager after Euro 2024.

Whoever follows Southgate permanently will have a tough job with the former Middlesbrough manager leading England to back-to-back European Championship finals and to a semi-final and quarter-final at the World Cup.

Carsley won his first two matches in his role as caretaker with England beating the Republic of Ireland and Finland, both by 2-0 scorelines, in the Nations League in September.

There have been numerous names linked to taking over on a permanent basis with former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe just a couple of the names mentioned.

And now Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett insists the FA have not been in contact with four managers specifically.

‘The FA has had no contact with Jurgen Klopp, Graham Potter, Eddie Howe or Thomas Tuchel in its search for a new England manager, increasing the chances of interim head coach Lee Carsley being appointed full-time, Sky Sports News can reveal. ‘Klopp, Potter, Howe and Tuchel were widely thought to be at the forefront of the FA shortlist to succeed Gareth Southgate, but it has now emerged there has been no approach from the governing body to speak to any of them, despite three of them being out of work.’ ‘Howe is the only one of the four currently in a job, but it is understood there has also been no attempt from the FA to contact Newcastle about his possible availability. ‘The news will further boost the likelihood of Carsley getting the England job long-term, after he was told he would take charge initially for the autumn internationals.’

Former Chelsea boss Potter has been heavily linked and far from ruled out taking on the job of replacing Southgate as the new manager.

Potter told Sky Sports on Monday: “As an Englishman, of course it’s a fantastic job but I’m supportive of whatever the FA decide to do and whoever the coach is.

“I think Gareth [Southgate] did a fantastic job and I’m sure Lee [Carsley] – for however long it is – will do really well.”

Potter added: “I’m open to anything, to be honest.

“I’ve had a fantastic journey over the last 12 years from the fourth tier of Swedish football to the last eight of the Champions League and I would like to spend the next 12 years in the same position, developing players, teams, working with people and making a difference.

“Wherever that is, I’m open to everything.”