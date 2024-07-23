Next England manager: Pep Guardiola responds to rumours after he ‘receives offer he can’t refuse’

Pep Guardiola has been linked with the England job.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola insists he’s “really happy” at the Etihad Stadium and “really excited” for the new season amid links to the England job.

There has been speculation that Guardiola is at the top of the Football Association’s shortlist to replace Gareth Southgate, who resigned earlier this month after England lost in the Euro 2024 final.

Despite getting the Three Lions to back-to-back European Championship finals, many England suppporters had become frustrated at the conservative style of football.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is the early favourite for the job despite insisting he has an “unwavering” commitment to the Magpies.

But reports last week in Spain claimed that Man City boss Guardiola has ‘received an offer he can’t refuse’ from England with the former Barcelona manager the FA’s ‘only priority’ to replace Southgate.

Guardiola is in the final year of his contract at Man City but he insisted in a press conference that he is “very excited” for the coming season and is “really happy” at the Etihad Stadium.

He said: “I’m really excited for this season that’s coming. I’m really happy here.

“Like every season I need the break, I need it definitely, but after that I charge my batteries and I have the same energy like usual and I know the competition is coming, I will be who we are, who I am. I’m completely focussed on that.”

Rodri had a brilliant tournament for Spain at Euro 2024 and Guardiola reckons the Man City midfielder has to be a contender for the Ballon d’Or.

Guardiola added: “When I saw Spain I saw him and he was the level he has been playing for many years. His consistency was good. Rodri, Aymeric Laporte, Ferran [Torres]… they were together and I am happy for them.

“There are a few candidates for the Ballon d’Or. [From] Real Madrid, Manchester City… I can’t deny how happy he would be.

“To be in the race is fantastic for him, his family, friends and of course Manchester City. We are so proud.”

Oscar Bobb. who had an encouraging breakthrough season last term, insists that attempting to emulate senior players has aided his development at Man City.

“What I look at is the players in my position,” Bobb said. “Bernardo, Phil [Foden], Jack [Grealish] maybe – they are consistent every training session and every game.

“I know I can work a lot and get better at that. It’s about constantly raising my level and being consistent.”

Savinho joined Man City from Troyes last week and Bobb is looking forward to working with the young Brazilian, he added: “He [Savinho] had a great season at Girona.

“I remember a year and a half ago he was doing rehab at City, I spoke to him then and then he went to Girona and was flying from the start.

“I have seen him, he can go past players and I think he’s a great addition.”