England ‘not a happy camp’ after Gareth Southgate ‘deeply upset’ Man City star

The England squad was ‘not a happy camp’ after Gareth Southgate chose to omit Man City winger Jack Grealish from his Euro 2024 squad, according to reports.

England were beaten 2-1 by Spain in Berlin as Southgate’s men finished Euros runners-up for the second tournament in succession.

Along with a run to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup it means Southgate’s record is the envy of every England boss since Sir Alf Ramsey led the team to World Cup success in 1966.

But Southgate has been criticised for what many see as his conservative and cautious approach and has often been accused of having failed to get the best out of a promising crop of players.

The 53-year-old former defender, whose England contract runs out in December, said after the final that a decision on his future was “not for now”.

And it has emerged that his decision to leave Man City winger Grealish and Man Utd defender Harry Maguire out of the final squad for Euro 2024 left Southgate with an unhappy group of players ahead of the tournament.

Oliver Kay wrote in The Athletic: