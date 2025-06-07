Teddy Sheringham could soon have fellow Manchester-based Treble-winning company behind him in an England XI of players capped in their mid-30s.

Kyle Walker has the chance join a select band of players to have won a cap for the Three Lions over the age of 35 if he features against Andorra or Senegal. Jordan Henderson’s upcoming birthday could see him join that elite group too.

Here’s an XI made up from those who didn’t let their mid-30s stop them from pulling on an England shirt.

Goalkeeper: Peter Shilton

As you can imagine, there are plenty of options for the number one spot in this XI but England’s most capped player gets the nod. Peter Shilton made his 125th and final appearance in the third-place play-off at the 1990 World Cup, having looked every bit of his 40 years in the penalty shootout loss to West Germany in the semis. Shilton is one of just three to have won a cap as a 40-something; if you fancy a particularly tricky goalkeeper challenge, try naming the other keeper in that trio.

Right-back: Leslie Compton

Dan Burn is the late bloomer in the current squad but he’s got nothing on former Arsenal defender Leslie Compton, who made his first appearance for the Three Lions at the age of 38 and remains England’s oldest outfield debutant.

Compton’s younger brother and Arsenal team-mate Denis enjoyed a long career with the England cricket team, first appearing in 1937. Leslie had to wait until 1950 for his international recognition.

Centre-back: Jack Charlton

Like Burn and Compton, Charlton was a latecomer to the England set-up, making his debut at the age of 29 in a 2-2 draw with Scotland. A year later he was helping his country win a World Cup on home turf alongside brother Bobby. The legendary Leeds United centre-back continued to play for the Three Lions well into his 30s and won his final cap in 1970 as England defended their trophy in Mexico.

Centre-back: Dave Watson

Not the Everton FA Cup-winning captain Dave Watson (who won the last of his 12 England caps at the age of 26), but the Dave Watson of the 70s and early 80s who made 65 appearances for the Three Lions whilst on the books of Sunderland, Man City, Werder Bremen, Southampton and Stoke City. His international career ended at the age of 35 after missing out on Ron Greenwood’s final squad for the 1982 World Cup.

Centre-back: Billy Wright

Seeing a player win a century of caps seems fairly commonplace these days, but back in the days of Wright it was unheard of with fewer international games and no substitutes. Wright was one of Walter Winterbottom’s new picks after the war and became a mainstay as captain over the next 13 years. He became the first player to make 100 appearances for his country in April 1959 and won his final cap at the age of 35 a month later in a resounding 8-1 win over the United States.

Left-back: Stuart Pearce

England’s third-oldest outfield player takes the number 3 shirt, with Pearce proudly wearing the Three Lions for the last time in 1999 at the age of 37. Pearce played under five different England managers during his career, from his debut under Bobby Robson in the 80s all the way up to Kevin Keegan’s tenure.

Right-wing: Stanley Matthews

The wizard of dribble is also the king of veterans; who else but Stanley Matthews? England’s oldest ever player departed the international scene at the age of 42, though he continued to play at club level until he was 50. His Three Lions swansong against Denmark in 1957 came 23 years after his goalscoring debut against Wales as a fresh-faced teenager.

Central midfield: Frank Lampard

Smiley Frank Lampard face: Joint seventh in the list of England’s most capped players, making his 106th and last appearance at the age of 36.

Sad Frank Lampard face: Steven Gerrard is fourth on that list.

Left-wing: Tom Finney

If ever there was a player whose trophy cabinet didn’t match his talent, it must be Finney. The Preston North End legend ended his club career with a just a Second Division title and FA Cup runners-up medal to his name, despite his status as one of the country’s greatest ever players. Finney’s international career ended without a major trophy too, with his last appearance coming as a 36-year-old in late 1958, a year that saw a much-fancied Three Lions side weakened by the tragic Munich Air Crash shortly before the World Cup in Sweden.

Forward: Teddy Sheringham

No surprise that a man who won a Treble and picked up the PFA Player of the Year award in his 30s continued to be selected for his country in his veteran years. Teddy Sheringham made his final appearance for England at the age of 36, coming on as a substitute against Brazil in the 2002 World Cup. Sheringham played a key role in the Three Lions qualifying for the tournament, scoring against Greece in that famous 2-2 draw before winning that iconic David Beckham free-kick.

Forwards: Ian Wright

Despite lining up for England until he was 35, Wright never played at major tournament for his country. Still uncapped in 1990, Wright was surprisingly left as a reserve for the Euros two years later despite finishing the 91/92 season as leading goalscorer. The Arsenal legend helped the Three Lions qualify for the World Cup in ’98 but his chance of a trip to France was scuppered by injury.