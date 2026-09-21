Cole Palmer, Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford are ‘set to withdraw’ from the England squad, with David Ornstein revealing the reasoning.

An extended international break is here, with England having four Nations League games over the next couple of weeks. They face Spain, the Czech Republic, Croatia and the Czech Republic again before having their remaining group matches in November.

This will be England’s first games since this summer’s World Cup ended in disappointment, with head coach Thomas Tuchel heavily criticised for his negative approach to the semi-final loss to Argentina.

Still, Tuchel has refreshed his squad for this break, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Palmer among the notable inclusions after they missed the World Cup.

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Reasons for Palmer, Mainoo and Rashford withdrawals revealed

However, Ornstein revealed to The Athletic on Monday morning that Palmer will be out of the squad and is ‘set to withdraw’ becuase of ‘load management’.

Ornstein has also said that Rashford and Mainoo are ‘doubts’, but they are ‘expected to pull out’ of the latest England squad.

Ornstein said on X: ‘Cole Palmer poised to withdraw from England squad due to load management.

‘Marcus Rashford will be assessed for hip issue handled by Man Utd since World Cup but expected to pull out. Kobbie Mainoo also among likely absentees through injury.’

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Rashford was taken off during Man Utd’s 1-1 draw to Fulham on Sunday afternoon. After the match, United boss Michael Carrick said: “We had to bring him off as he had a bit of an issue.”

The report does not state what Mainoo’s issue is after he played 80 minutes against Fulham, but his withdrawal is a blow after Tuchel promised him minutes during this break.

After Mainoo was not used at the World Cup, Tuchel told reporters last week: “I expect him to be on the pitch and it’s my duty to get him on the pitch. That was totally on me.

“He didn’t put a foot wrong during the World Cup. He was class in behaviour on the training pitch.

“There was big competition; we played Reece [James] in central midfield also. Elliot Anderson is amazing for us, Declan Rice is a very unique player. We trusted them more than we trusted Kobbie. It was difficult for him. It was on me.

“He got injured before the France game so we couldn’t even give him minutes there, which hurt me. Maybe he was more hurt than me but it was my responsibility and it’s my responsibility to reward him for that.”

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