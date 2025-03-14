These England outsiders have played their way into contention and are deserving of a place in Thomas Tuchel’s first squad. We might finally see Aaron Wan-Bissaka make his Three Lions debut!

Elliott Anderson (Nottingham Forest)

This time last year, it felt like Anderson was close to committing to Scotland to strengthen his chances of a long and successful international career. Now, he is starring in midfield for third-placed Nottingham Forest and Thomas Tuchel ignoring him for his first England squad would be deemed extremely harsh.

Anderson is one of the Premier League signings of the season and a huge reason Forest are likely to qualify for the Champions League. Huge question marks were raised about his move to the City Ground from Newcastle United – mainly because it reeked of being a PSR loophole. Odysseas Vlachodimos moved in the other direction for £20million, with Anderson costing £35m, essentially meaning he was valued at £15m.

Odysseas’ role was nothing more than to help Newcastle avoid a financial breach, but Forest actually wanted Anderson and he has been a regular starter all season. The performances he has put in should make him a shoo-in for Tuchel’s first squad, even if there is lots of competition in the middle of the park. Getting Anderson nailed down as an England player is pretty important and could also be a factor.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (West Ham)

Very much deserving of his long-awaited first England cap. Wan-Bissaka has impressed for West Ham after leaving the toxic work environment at Manchester United last summer.

He has played 27 times in the Premier League and looked solid defensively, as he always has, and pretty impressive offensively, which has apparently always been a weakness of his.

It has been far from a weakness in the Premier League this season. With a success rate of 53.6%, Wan-Bissaka has completed 45 take-ons; no defender has more. His defensive numbers are obviously decent as well, completing 46 interceptions (fourth in the Premier League), 90 clearances and 50 tackles.

He was always in with a shout this international break but an injury to Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold shortens the odds some more.

Liam Delap (Ipswich Town)

Tuchel is not a manager who sticks around for the long haul. It is hard to envision the German being in charge for the 2030 World Cup, for example. Qualify for 2026, probably stick around for the 2028 European Championship, leave. Bob’s your uncle.

This adds some uncertainty for the younger English talents, such as Ipswich striker Delap. Tuchel might fancy a more experienced and ready-made player like Ollie Watkins, not someone who is doing well for an awful Premier League team. This is completely speculative, of course.

Anyway, Delap should be well within a shout, shouldn’t he? He has 10 Premier League goals in 2024/25 and his involvements have contributed to 10 of Ipswich’s 17 points and two of their three victories, scoring and assisting in the 2-1 victory at Spurs and 2-0 home win against Chelsea.

Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal)

Months ago, Lewis-Skelly was getting asked ‘who the f**k are you?’ by the best goalscorer in the world; now he is starting for a team second in the Premier League and in the last eight of the Champions League. An England debut could be next for the young left-back, who could be an interesting option at left wing-back if Tuchel plans to play the system that won him the Champions League at Chelsea.

Lewis Hall seemed nailed on for a call-up but the injury that has ruled him out of the Carabao Cup final will do the same here. Lewis-Skelly is a bloody good alternative. The confidence he has shown in the Arsenal team has been remarkable and while discipline has been an issue, he is still very much learning. If any Premier League teenager can come into the England set-up and not feel overwhelmed, it is him.

Lewis Cook (Bournemouth)

One-cap wonder Cook has been outstanding in a very exciting Bournemouth team. His versatility has been crucial amidst an injury crisis for Andoni Iraola, playing right-back for the first time in his career in a 4-1 win at Newcastle United and staying there for a few weeks while barely putting a foot wrong. He will not be called up as Alexander-Arnold’s replacement though.

There is a strong chance Cook will double his cap count this month. His only appearance for his country came against Italy seven years ago, playing 20 minutes as a 21-year-old under Gareth Southgate. He turned 28 last month and is unlikely to be a long-term option or become a regular starter for the Three Lions over the next three years, which is the only argument against calling him up. Based on merit, Cook should be in. He was England’s unused perfect midfielder for Euro 2024.

Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur)

Injuries to full-backs give Spence a very good chance of making his first England senior appearance.

He was a complete outcast at Spurs before an injury crisis forced Ange Postecoglou to be the first manager to give him proper minutes. The injuries have been a right pain but at least Spence has proved he can cut it in the Premier League.

Capable of playing on both sides, Spence could be an interesting addition to Tuchel’s squad to face Albania and Latvia.

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Nottingham Forest)

Premier League underdogs Forest are back and Hudson-Odoi should be back for England after a six-year hiatus. Mooted as the next big thing when breaking through at Chelsea, he was never able to kick on and meet that potential. Having found a home at the City Ground, the 24-year-old is loving life. It is mystifying that Forest got him for £3m.

Given his form this season and the untapped potential he has, there is no reason why Hudson-Odoi should lose his place in the squad if Tuchel hands him one.

Danny Welbeck (Brighton)

Welbeck has a respectable 16 goals in 42 England appearances but has not played for his country since November 2018 in a friendly v Switzerland, making his debut in March 2011.

Now 34, Welbeck is comfortably the oldest on this list, thus making him more unlikely than the rest. Yet he has the most international experience by a country mile and is only getting better with age. His end product has come on leaps and bounds since his last Three Lions appearance. It is time to run it back.

Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal)

Bukayo Saka is unavailable, so who better to bring in than his mini-me?

If you’re good enough, you’re old enough. Nwaneri is most certainly good enough. He will probably be playing for the Under-21s but if Tuchel fancies giving him some senior minutes, nobody will blame him.

Archie Gray (Tottenham Hotspur)

If Tuchel is looking for someone to throw in a random position for the sh*ts and gigs, Gray is the man for the job. He has played all across the back four for Spurs this season due to an injury crisis. It is actually very hard to remember a game he has played in his natural position of central midfield.

Gray is a player destined to become an England and Spurs regular.