Marcus Rashford in the first half and Jude Bellingham in the second boosted their hopes of starting England’s World Cup opener…

It was a game of two England teams in a 1-0 win over New Zealand, with Thomas Tuchel fielding different XIs in either half. Thanks for that, Tommy T.

What did we learn? Truth be told, not a lot. But this wasn’t a game for learning much beyond how England might cope in the heat. Which we are all making a bigger issue just by talking so much about it.

Tuchel will, though, have been looking closely at his left wingers and his 10s. So it was a good night for Rashford and Bellingham.

Here’s how they, and everyone else in England red, fared against the lowest-ranked team at the World Cup…

FIRST HALF

Jordan Pickford

England’s no.1 had one save to make from Matthew Garbutt when the Peterborough midfielder found space outside the box, Pickford opting to parry, perhaps wary of the pitch we’ve heard far too much about. Other than that, a serene afternoon in the sunshine for the second name on Tuchel’s team-sheet behind the skipper.

Jarell Quansah

The England right flank through the first half was one we’ll almost certainly never see again, with Quansah behind Ollie Watkins in a position he hasn’t played all season for Bayer Leverkusen. The ex-Liverpool defender did fine, not that it really matters.

John Stones

Stones’ rustiness was clear when he fluffed England’s best chance early on, a free header for which he was almost too free, Clive. For him more than anyone, this was about minutes having played only 86 in the Premier League this year.

Marc Guehi

Nipped New Zealand’s most dangerous attack in the bud by running across Chris Wood, the Forest striker having run in behind Stones down the left channel. The only question around Guehi is who partners him.

Djed Spence

With the last kick of the first half, Spence delivered a devilish cross for Kane to head in the opener, the full-back allowed the freedom of Tampa to pick his target and shove Lee Dixon’s words – ‘he wouldn’t be in my squad’ – down his throat. With Rashford drawn inside, Spence was always going to be prominent in attack, but he was kept honest after allowing Garbutt in behind him early doors. It is already evident, though, that it will take a Golden Ball-winning tournament for Spence to change some perceptions of him.

Jordan Henderson

We’d love to know what Henderson’s last instruction to Mainoo was before his midfield mate took the kick-off – a pass-back to Pickford. After that, though, the England pick that boiled most piss was the Three Lions’ biggest threat in the early stages. His was the first shot – blocked – and he spotted Ollie Watkins when everyone else was taking a breather when England won a free-kick deep in their own half. Henderson’s pass was much, much better than Watkins’ finish. His cross shortly after should have been finished by any one of three England attackers. Arguably England’s tidiest player in the first half.

Kobbie Mainoo

Looked a little lost as all of the attackers in front him were drawn into the central spaces where Mainoo looks to find pockets of space. When he did get a yard in an advanced position, his shot from outside the box was off target when it really should not have been.

Morgan Rogers

Similar to Mainoo, struggled to get on the ball in attacking positions, especially while Kane was dropping deep. That’s when Rogers can go the other way, but Rashford and Watkins are already darting into those spaces from wide. With New Zealand deep and compact, nor was this an occasion that Rogers could carry the ball as he does so dangerously for Villa. Jude Bellingham probably enjoyed the first half as much as the second.

Marcus Rashford

A few times we heard about how lean Rashford looks – has he ever been anything else? With the left wing position one of the two most up for grabs, he carried the biggest attacking threat, laying down the gauntlet for Gordon in the second period. Inevitably, Rashford was drawn inside, but his best moment came on the occasion he went outside, skinning Tim Payne before standing up a lovely cross that Kane headed straight at the keeper.

Ollie Watkins

Playing on the right flank because England’s two right wingers – Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke – are not yet available, Watkins wasted the one sight of goal he was given by Henderson’s quick free-kick. We assume the Villa striker will get a chance to play through the middle against Costa Rica on Wednesday.

Harry Kane

Aside from the goal Kane almost guarantees these days – that’s 79 for England now – the skipper spent most of his 45 minutes trying to pull the New Zealand centre-backs into areas they didn’t want to be dragged. Of his 21 touches, 19 were outside the box. Which is fine, when he’s surrounded by forwards desperate to get into the spaces Kane has created. Balls on the chopping board: Kane starts versus Croatia.

SECOND HALF

James Trafford

Probably didn’t break sweat, even in 33 degrees.

Reece James

Sure to start England’s opening game so, as ever with James, it was more an exercise in avoiding a knack. Job done then. Signs of a nice connection with Ngumoha, which matters little this summer.

Dan Burn

Almost had his first England goal when he headed against the post soon after the restart. If you told us Burn had gone for a shower straight after, we probably wouldn’t question you.

Ezri Konsa

Like Burn, Konsa’s job was made much easier by New Zealand backing all the way off to the pirate ship behind the goal. If you weren’t watching, we aren’t p*ssed, there actually was a pirate ship behind the goal. Konsa did give Tuchel a fright when he stayed down after a clip in added time, but no harm done.

Tino Livramento

The second right-back to play left-back tonight, while the likely starting left-back had a run out in midfield, after a stand-in centre-back played at right-back. Amid all that, Livramento’s job was to give it to Gordon and stay out of his way, which the Newcastle defender just about managed.

Nico O’Reilly

The Young Player of the Year – amid some nonsense nominations – was given a run in midfield, where he has impressed sporadically for City this season, but O’Reilly struggled to get into the same areas he does for his club. Furious with Toney for taking one off his toes just as he was squeezing the trigger. Spence impressed, but we still fancy O’Reilly to start at left-back against Croatia.

Elliot Anderson

One pass into Ngumoha, breaking at least two lines, showcased the kind of quality that makes the Manchester City target a certain starter when England face Croatia.

Jude Bellingham

One single moment in the 82nd minute – a drag and turn on the edge of the box before breaking a line with a pass into O’Reilly – gave Bellingham the edge over Rogers on the night as the pair battle to start as Tuchel’s 10. That he was trusted with the armband for the second half is also an encouraging sign for the Real Madrid star.

Rio Ngumoha

On his England debut, Ngumoha saw plenty of the ball on the opposite flank to which he plays for Liverpool, but still his instinct was to drive inside, on this occasion, though, on to his weaker foot. The first of many caps, we assume.

Anthony Gordan

His most dangerous moment came by accident, the Barcelona winger (still seems weird, that) stumbling over his own feet, bamboozling his full-back in the process. But overall, Rashford won this leg in the contest for the left flank.

Ivan Toney

Relieved to see the offside flag in added time when he scuffed Bellingham’s cross wide of the target. Toney thought he’d won a penalty earlier on but again he drew the flag. If Watkins gets a run through the middle on Wednesday, the Villa striker has an opportunity to make the first stand-in role his own for the opener.