England made history by completing a flawless World Cup qualifying campaign of eight wins and eight clean sheets, but the trip to group runners-up Albania unsurprisingly proved the most taxing night of a facile campaign for Thomas Tuchel and his team.

A much-changed team struggled to impose themselves on a disciplined and well-organised Albania team until deep into the second half, when Harry Kane did some textbook who-else-but-him work to extend his ludicrous England goalscoring record and seal a low-key victory in England’s last game of the year.

It wasn’t an easy night for those fringe players charged with trying to catch Tuchel’s eye, but nevertheless it was still a disappointing night for several of them who just… didn’t.

DEAN HENDERSON

Probably had more to do in 90 minutes here than Jordan Pickford has in the previous seven games of this qualifying campaign. Made a couple of smart saves and came out of his area to make an archetypal ‘had to get that right’ tackle which he got exactly right.

No chance of usurping Pickford as Tuchel’s first choice, but certainly a performance to consolidate his first reserve status.

JARELL QUANSAH

Pretty harsh to give him his ‘chance’ to ‘stake a claim’ by playing out of position in the hardest game of the group, and he certainly didn’t look comfortable in the first half as Thomas Tuchel took the opportunity to try something different in a low-stakes setting. The switch to a more orthodox 4-2-3-1 gave Quansah a more narrowly focused and straightforward right-back’s remit, and he looked far happier with that.

DAN BURN

Never looked entirely comfortable in the hybrid 4-2-3-1/3-2-2-3 England tried to play in the first half, and should have been responsible for England’s first goal conceded in the group stage after a loose pass early in the second half. He’s a long way behind the first three centre-back options, but it is faintly terrifying that he’s not particularly being challenged as fourth choice at this time.

JOHN STONES

Stepped right up into midfield during the first half alongside Adam Wharton when England were in possession to leave a clear back three of Jarell Quansah, Dan Burn and Nico O’Reilly. This allowed Declan Rice to step up alongside Jude Bellingham in pretty much a 3-2-2-3 shape that gave plenty of attacking options.

Unfortunately, absolutely none of those options ever really worked, and England went back to Plan A in a much more convincing second half. None of that was particularly Stones’ fault, and it’s Stones’ quality on the ball that makes even attempting such a caper possible, and a reminder of the quality he possesses. Had one dicey moment in that slightly confused first half when he was caught in possession, but generally solid in both the roles he was given.

NICO O’REILLY

Fine early run took him right into the attack to play in Kane, who then played in Rice who had run beyond England’s designated striker. As clear an early indicator as you could wish to see of England’s attacking ambition, even if it didn’t quite pan out.

More importantly for O’Reilly it was another assured display in a couple of different systems. It’s the shirt that has probably shifted around most under Tuchel, but the left-back jersey does now seem like O’Reilly’s to lose after this camp.

DECLAN RICE

Tuchel’s attempts to get Rice further up the pitch when England had the ball in the first half was an understandable attempt to look at something a bit different, but had the unintended and unwelcome effect of leaving Rice – a man we described as entirely clear and confident in his game after the win over Serbia – looking ever so slightly lost.

As with just about everyone else, looked happier with the more conventional second-half set-up before making way just after the hour.

ADAM WHARTON

He’s one of our favourites and there were occasional glimpses of his progressive vision and captivating talent, but if you were being really harsh then on a night when given the chance to impress he was perhaps just a touch too timid in seeking out the ball and getting himself involved.

He hasn’t set his chances back, but nor did he do anything to really challenge the Rice-Anderson status quo in midfield now. Which is a bit of a shame. Nothing timid about the tackle that got him booked, mind.

EBERECHI EZE

The big disappointment of the night, and a performance that will have had both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Gordon breathing a sigh of relief. Struggled to get himself into the game throughout his hour on the pitch, and the one time he did get a chance to run at Albania in the first half he appeared to forget he was actually in possession of the ball. He just kind of… stopped, like his controller had disconnected.

Had a chance to put it all right and score in the second half, but his tame effort and missed opportunity in that specific moment was a microcosm of his whole evening.

JUDE BELLINGHAM

Like most of his team-mates, didn’t appear entirely happy in the experimental first-half system but, like most of his team-mates, grew into the game in the more structured and orthodox second-half effort. Played one brilliant pass to put Eze in.

Still overall a frustrating evening, you’d have to say, and managed to get himself booked and look grumpy after that to raise brief fears that he might do the one thing Tuchel had made it clear was absolutely unacceptable tonight.

JARROD BOWEN

Might be fighting a losing battle for a place on that right-hand side where Bukayo Saka is immovable and Tuchel a confirmed Madueke guy, but an early run and cross served instant notice of the compelling alternative approach he offers.

It was far from an ideal occasion for any of those looking to stake a claim, and of those outfield starters here who are conspicuously outside the first XI as things stand, it was Bowen who did most to advance his cause.

HARRY KANE

Another day, another pair of England goals. Didn’t actually play all that well by his own absurd standards, but it was a job done performance on a job done night. This won’t be a night that takes a prominent place in his career showreel, but his were the goals that won a bit of history for England in completing their flawless qualification process.

The second goal also took him past Pele’s international goals tally, until you remember the correct tally for Kane is in fact zero.

SUBSTITUTES

BUKAYO SAKA (for Eze, 62)

A slightly odd half-hour for Saka, who scuffed a chance straight at the keeper and then inexplicably tried to square the ball to Jarrod Bowen when taking the shot himself appeared an almost certain goal. Did create the opening goal, albeit a defensive flick-on denied him the assist.

PHIL FODEN (for Rice, 62)

It’s only been two substitute appearances, but it’s still felt like a positive international break for Foden. The assist for Eze’s goal the other night might have been overblown, but it was perfectly weighted to make Eze’s (still difficult) task as easy as it could be.

Here he was lively and threatening during a brief period when England did what Tuchel said they couldn’t and have Foden and Bellingham forming a triangle with Kane at its sharp point.

ELLIOT ANDERSON (for Wharton, 75)

Came on for the last 15 minutes with his starting spot in the first-choice team more secure than ever, and played one ‘give them the eyes’ pass through the lines that was so clever that it wrong-footed every other player on the pitch which sadly included his team-mates.

MARCUS RASHFORD (for Bowen, 75)

Wonderful ball in to create Kane’s second which, coupled with Eze’s struggles, made it a pretty good night for the Barcelona man.

MORGAN ROGERS (for Bellingham, 84)

Late cameo from the bench, which might now be Rogers’ fate in this England squad. He’s still a very big part of it, but the return of Bellingham has hammered home the point that there are levels to this game. Morgan Rogers is very good indeed; Bellingham, even on a quiet night, is generational. Sorry if that offends.