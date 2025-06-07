Cole Palmer was poor in an infuriatingly tepid England performance vs Andorra, while Noni Madueke was comfortably Thomas Tuchel’s best player…

JORDAN PICKFORD

It was always going to be a quiet evening for England‘s No.1, but he had to be alert more times than he would have anticipated late on. He had a couple of minor wobbles as he rushed out of his penalty area to collect the ball, but he got away with it to keep an inevitable clean sheet.

CURTIS JONES

Tuchel’s selection of the Liverpool midfielder as a right-back ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker and Reece James (who started on the left) was one bold call in an odd team selection from the head coach.

His decision on Jones became more understandable when you witnessed him operate in his roaming role as he popped up everywhere. His effectiveness was mixed as his heavy touch let slip a huge opportunity, but his great through ball contributed to Harry Kane’s goal.

EZRI KONSA

The Aston Villa man had to be switched on to prevent a potential disaster with a vital block when substitute Guillaume Lopez evaded Dan Burn’s challenge. He was the more solid of England’s two centre-backs.

DAN BURN

During the opening stages, it appeared his main job in this game would be as a bulldozer to threaten from corners, but he could not make clear contact to test Andorra goalkeeper Iker Alvarez with Palmer’s inconsistent deliveries.

His role in England’s sluggish performance was alarming, though. He gave up possession with several lazy passes and was fortunate not to be caught out with a couple of defensive lapses. He won’t be in Tuchel’s starting XI for much longer.

REECE JAMES

Tuchel has his favourites and this is perhaps no more the case than with James, who started in an unfamiliar inverted role from left-back as a third centre-back.

James is probably one of the first names on the teamsheet if he’s fit, given his standing with Tuchel, and he did well to contribute to switching England’s play with precise passes and crosses to create openings. His laughable free-kick that flew way over summed up the evening, though.

JUDE BELLINGHAM

England’s Swiss-Army man is brilliant in pretty much every aspect of his game, and even though this match was far from his best, he still had some positive moments and was the standout in the centre of the pitch.

His insistence on being involved at all times is sometimes to the detriment of players around him as he occupies their space, but his powerful running is a great asset and could have easily finished the game with a couple of goal involvements.

JORDAN HENDERSON

As mentioned, Tuchel, like predecessor Gareth Southgate, already has his go-to favourites and Henderson is one of them. He’s fortunate to be in the squad and starting for England at this stage, considering the competition in his position, but he did a decent enough job at sweeping up play during Andorra’s rare periods in possession before swiftly passing to the attackers, who were the bigger issue this evening.

MORGAN ROGERS

The Aston Villa man is a joy to watch when he’s at his best, with his first-half beautiful turn and sublime dribble past markers offering a glimpse of what he’s capable of. But he was a victim of England’s overcrowded forward area and was not as involved as much as he would have liked before being withdrawn with ten minutes remaining.

COLE PALMER

The Chelsea star was the evening’s big disappointment from England’s perspective.

Most of his involvement came from taking corners as the Three Lions racked up set pieces, but his deliveries were hit and miss.

Palmer cut a frustrated figure before and after being withdrawn with half an hour to go amid his lack of involvement, but he did not do nearly enough when on the ball, as stray passes/crosses and poor decision-making marred an infuriatingly flat display. It’s suddenly difficult to see him starting when all of Tuchel’s best players are available.

NONI MADUEKE

England’s best player and it wasn’t even close.

Madueke was England’s one bright spark as he looked a threat each time he gained possession, with his positivity and attacking intent a huge positive on an otherwise disheartening evening for Tuchel. The Chelsea man deserved an assist for his pull-back, which Jones could not capitalise on, but it was only right that he had a hand in England’s only goal, setting up Kane, who scored at the second attempt.

The exciting wide-man was unfancied by Tuchel in the last international break, but he took his chance against Andorra and should get another opportunity against Senegal to threaten the Status Quo.

HARRY KANE

It’s what he does, mate…

Kane, like most of his teammates, was off his game as his spurned half-chances exposed his lack of sharpness, but he was at the heart of England’s best moment of the match; his run between two defenders made an opening as he was found via Jones’ sublime through ball and while he could not beat the ‘keeper at the first attempt, he stretched to get on the end of Madueke’s pinpoint pass to tap home his 72nd international goal and 450th overall.

His goal was only his 13th touch of the match and while this is clearly not good enough in a game against such minnows, that is more of a slight on his teammates as they failed to create enough openings for England’s No.9, who would have been relishing his latest stat-padding opportunity to score more non-proper international goals.

SUBSTITUTES

EBERECHI EZE (on for Cole Palmer, 63)

A game which he should have probably started with his unpredictable nature and ability to carve open a defence. Crystal Palace’s FA Cup final hero had a header tipped over the bar after being found by a dinked cross from Bellingham after his well-timed run to meet the delivery.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD (on for Jordan Henderson, 63)

The Real Madrid newbie replaced Jones in the roaming right-back role, as Jones replaced Henderson in midfield. Did not make much of an impact and will be rueing James taking that late free-kick, which was in a prime position for him.

ANTHONY GORDON (on for Morgan Rogers, 80)

The Newcastle United forward took inspiration from Madueke’s display and was positive in trying to take on markers when handed the ball. Not sure about his headband, though.

DECLAN RICE (on for Curtis Jones, 80)

Had very little to do, but carelessly lost possession in the attacking half after switching off. Should replace Henderson in the No.6 role for the upcoming test against Senegal.

MORGAN GIBBS-WHITE (on for Jude Bellingham, 90)

The Manchester City target will feel hard done by that he did not get more time, as he led a counter-attack right at the end and should have got an assist, but Gordon and Madueke failed to convert.

