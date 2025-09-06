England will be aware of the similar situations involving Liverpool forward Rio Ngumoha and Ethan Nwaneri of Arsenal in the ongoing eligibility battle.

This is not an exhaustive list of every player who is eligible to represent England and at least one other country at international level. But it is a collection of the main ones and will be periodically updated as and when other relevant players become apparent. Suggestions for other inclusions are encouraged.

Max Aarons (Rangers, on loan from Bournemouth)

Approaches from Jamaica have been rejected by Aarons, whose 34 England youth caps, U21 Euros winner’s medal, 93 Premier League appearances, previous interest from Bayern Munich and Barcelona and status as a right-back was never converted into senior international honours under a right-back-obsessed manager.

Tosin Adarabioyo (Chelsea)

“I believe I should be going to the next World Cup either with England or Nigeria, that’s my target,” said the Chelsea centre-half in July 2020 while with Fulham. That ship has sailed for a Chelsea rotation option whose Three Lions pathway was clear right up until the seniors.



Chuba Akpom (Ipswich, on loan from Ajax)

A 29-year-old whose most recent of four career Premier League appearances came in February 2015, with one incredible Championship season to his name, was given enough splinters by Ajax’s bench to seek refuge in England again. Nigeria are yet to help out.

Carney Chukwuemeka (Borussia Dortmund)

Born in Austria to Nigerian parents, former Chelsea midfielder Chukwuemeka has only donned England colours at youth level thus far.

Josh Dasilva (Brentford)

“I am Angolan, my parents are Angolan, they are proud of where they are from and I am proud to be Angolan. I haven’t really had any contact so I am not too sure what the situation is, but if a chance comes around we can see what happens.” Not even the experience of winning the European U19 Championship with England in 2017 can tie Dasilva down.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Everton)

There is talk of Dewsbury-Hall being eligible for not only the Republic of Ireland but Malaysia through familial ties. Everton will hope he is good enough to catch the eye of England and render any interest moot.

Marcus Edwards (Burnley)

An extensive and stunning career rebuild since leaving Spurs in 2019 has restored at least some of the relevance surrounding the question of Edwards’ eligibility. Cyprus is still an option for the 26-year-old but England would be foolish not to consider him.

Archie Gray (Spurs)

Liam Cooper once described himself as a “secret agent” hoping to tempt former Leeds teammate Gray over to Scotland. But “he’s flying at the minute with England as captain of the under-18s, which is a bit of a stinker for us”. As is picking up 13 U21 caps and registering on the Premier League radar after a £30m move to Spurs.

Rico Henry (Brentford)

That recent injury record really has ruined the chances of a genuinely excellent left-back who remains a target for Jamaica.

Dwight McNeil (Everton)

“When I see some of the other young players who are getting called up and are in and around the squad then he can’t be far away in my opinion but I’m bound to say that, I see him every day,” said Burnley manager Sean Dyche of McNeil in December 2019. The pair were reunited to more moderate success at Everton but Jamaica have not been tempted enough yet.



Reiss Nelson (Brentford, on loan from Arsenal)

While Nelson’s impact as an Arsenal super-sub has been substantial in relatively recent times, it will take more than 1,000 or so Premier League minutes since the 2020/21 season to coax England into a battle with Zimbabwe over the former Young Lion. A loan with Fulham might help.

Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool)

His exploits against Newcastle at 16 were enough to put him on the map but the battle is likely to be waged between England and France at international level with even the most optimistic Nigeria fan watching with low expectations of being involved. The Three Lions are in control as all 25 of his youth caps have come at their underage levels but you never know.

Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal)

It is a similar story for Nwaneri, whose teenage brilliance has no doubt been registered by both France and Nigeria. But his feet are even firmer under the England table after winning the U21 Euros.

Trey Nyoni (Liverpool)

Completing the set of title-chasing teenagers with international decisions to make imminently, Nyoni is a part of the Liverpool first team but actual minutes will be difficult to come by outside of dead-rubbers and League Cup ties. Zimbabwe might swoop before England notice.

Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Despite being on England’s standby list for Euro 2024 and a member of a few squads since, Quansah remains eligible for Scotland, Ghana and Barbados as he awaits his first cap. It feels like a matter of time really.

Jacob Ramsey (Newcastle)

Aston Villa were loathe to accept £35m for a player Unai Emery was willing to risk a £50m points deduction over. England could not blame PSR if they carelessly lose a versatile player – and brother Aaron, on loan at Leicester from Burnley – to Jamaica.

Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham)

The distant cousin of 84-cap Benin international Stephane is thought to be eligible to represent The Cheetahs but the perennially injured Sessegnon would hope to find enough consistency back with Fulham to follow up on an England youth career which saw him constantly picked above his age group.

Djed Spence (Spurs)

“He’s like a Rolls-Royce,” Wes Morgan once said of the right-back. Perhaps Spence will be overlooked by England in the same way the Jamaica international centre-half was.

Joe Willock (Newcastle)

England could do far worse than include Willock in a reimagining of their midfield as a reliable squad option. The 24-year-old has played a crucial role in Newcastle’s rise and Montserrat can only be held off for so long.

Capped players who meet the criteria to switch allegiance

Harvey Barnes (Newcastle)

A solitary England friendly cap in October 2020 will not keep Scotland from dangling a carrot which is no longer forthcoming for the injured Newcastle winger under Southgate. John Carver is the Tartan Army’s assistant manager, by the way, hence all the Newcastle.

Nathaniel Chalobah (West Brom)

A senior England career which officially spans zero minutes after his stoppage-time introduction to a 3-2 Nations League victory over Spain in October 2018 will not extend any further, so Sierra Leone might be checking the FIFA rulebook.

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Nottingham Forest)

“If the possibility and chance comes, I will have to go there and prove myself all over again,” said Hudson-Odoi in March with an international allegiance switch still possible despite his three England caps. “Ghana is a very good option but let’s wait and see. Hopefully once I start playing games here, maybe Gareth or Ghana will come,” was another rather dated quote.

Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)

Southgate spoke typically diplomatically on the “very complex case”. Lee Carsley said he “wasn’t a player we could consider”. And Thomas Tuchel will be mightily grateful Greenwood isn’t a defensive midfielder, making his continued non-selection entirely straightforward.

Jamaica are less bothered. Steve McClaren wants him in the mix but Greenwood “is taking his time over that, so it’s a little bit disappointing”.

