Have England appointed a ‘pound shop Klopp’ in Thomas Tuchel?

England have not only appointed a GERMAN but not even the best GERMAN. The Thomas Tuchel reactions roll in.

Send your views to theeditor@football365.com

Tuchel could tear the English house down

Really? This feels like the one move the FA could have made to undo the good work that Southgate did in creating a club atmosphere.

He won the European Cup playing negative on the break football, failed at Bayern, fell out with everyone at PSG, fell out with everyone at Chelsea, was a pound shop Klopp at Dortmund.

Whatever his flaws, Southgate built an incredible team spirit and club England was all the better for it. He was genuine, and had the respect of the team, superstar or not. Tuchel strikes me as anything but sincere and is about as engaging as a stone.

The German FA didn’t want him, they know what he is like and know he is difficult to deal with. This will end very quickly, very badly. This morning I thought the FA had a chance of getting someone with a brain that could crack international football in the way he has the league, all they had to do was wait, have some balls and keep Carsley in until the summer, then get Pep.

What they’ve actually done is get someone in to tear the house down when it just needed a lick of paint.

Tom (Seriously, how do the people in the FA get their jobs?)

READ: England for the GERMAN; we’re now Thomas Tuchel evangelists

…It’s slightly bonkers going for a German that’s not an honorary Brit (like Jurgen Klopp) – what would Stuart Pearce think!!!!

At least Tuchel’s biggest moans (and sometimes all out war) with those that pay his wages at club level are around player transfers (and with England he can’t fall out over that). With England, he at least has an outstanding blend of talent (both experience and youth) and enough options to try whatever approach he chooses.

My only worry is he’ll get less time to train for matches and prepare. I always thought that international managers (to be successful) need to keep things simple. Tuchel feels like an overly complex tactician – one that requires the rigour of the day in day out trials and tribulations of club football. I think Capello suffered in the same way. Hodgson was simpler but just crap. He turned Liverpool into Fulham FC FFS because he had no other way of playing.

I think Pep would probably suffer in the same way – maybe Big Sam was the greatest ever fit for international football – or even Harry.

Kieran (LFC fan that thinks Jurgen should manage the entire planet let alone a football club)

England should have an English coach

I’d like, if I may, to add a voice to the middle ground between The Daily Mail’s guff and F365’s response to it.

You see, I’m not offended or disgusted by the notion of having a German managing the England national team, but I do think the manager should really be English.

England is the home of the biggest and (though some may argue) best club league in world football. With that being the case, we should be able to produce a homegrown manager good enough to be managing our national side. There is a difference between an African nation or Jamaica hiring McLaren, because they don’t have that football infrastructure; the training courses, the coaching facilities, the academies etc. Any elite coaches or players they may have will have learnt their trade abroad.

Given the resources at play, the major footballing nations like England, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil et al should not really need to be shopping abroad for a manager.

Lewis, Busby Way

Bring on the Thomas Tuchel England ladder

Please, please, please can we have “#50 Stefan Kuntz” in the ladder from now on??

I suppose I’ll allow Andreas Brehme (RIP). Mario Götze had a long gap between appearances, or how about “Phil Lahm”??

Stewart (juvenile sense of humour), Pompey

…Great, another 3 years of people pronouncing his name wrong.

There is no umlaut over the u in Tuchel which means you don’t say Tuuuuuuuuuchel, you say Tuchel.

Next week I’ll teach you how to pronounce ch in German.

Fat Man (I want his agent – spawny Champs League win with other people’s players, consistently fail thereafter – he’s the new Roberto di Matteo)

The King is basically German

To Niallio, Dublin, you do realize that the ‘House of Windsors’ is really the ‘House of Saxe-Cobourg and Gotha’, and the king is more German than English, so it really is fitting that the ‘House of Tuchel’ leads England, no?

Regardless, we can expect the absolute worst from the red tops if things take a turn for the worse.

Paul McDevitt

…I can’t wait to see how the anthem shaggers respond to this.

Neil Raines

…Out of interest, can anyone find the incredulous negative reaction from The Mail when the England Women’s team won the Euro’s under Dutch Head Coach, Sarina Wiegman?

Asking for a friend! (insert awkward face emoji)………..

Andy, Sunderland AFC Fan (Thankful the FA kept their mitts off our boy Regis, like)

Getting angry about Fergie on behalf of Man Utd fans

The absence of any Man Utd fan writing in to this site’s Mail, after the sacking of Ferguson as their club’s ambassador, has to be one of this planet’s greatest mysteries. You can see the conflict; on the one hand, INEOS is their great big hope, on the other, this decision against their greatest manager, oh no, please tell me what to think!

If no United fans have the balls to come out and say it, then let me say it as a football fan.

This is a disgusting decision.

This is a cowardly, ‘look at us, we mean business’ kind of bravado from INEOS that betrays a lack of real solutions and control at the guts of the club.

Fergie made the modern Man Utd. He IS Man Utd.

To pay 2 mil a year to the icon of the club’s more successful period that HE created has to be the deal of the century. He is a reminder of how far United can go. When he walks into a room, he screams achievements. And don’t tell me it’s good to cut off the past. Which club keeps counting their trophies and saying they are the most successful club?

And I am saying this as an opposition fan. But the modern United fans? Sheep. They follow the narrative. They repeat the club’s PR. Yes, we are cutting costs, that’s great.

No. What you are cutting is your link to greatness. Your history. Your legacy.

It’s a sick decision, but it’s the response that make me throw up.

Vinnie Pee