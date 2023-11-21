Journalist reveals England ‘problem’ for ‘top-class’ Arsenal player with Euro 2024 place in jeopardy

Sky Sports journalist Rob Dorsett says Crystal Palace’s Sam Johnstone is now ahead of Arsenal benchwarmer Aaron Ramsdale in England’s goalkeeper pecking order.

Ramsdale is now second-choice at club level following the Gunners’ summer signing of David Raya from Brentford.

Mikel Arteta has opened a can of worms with his decision to make the England international a back-up to the Spaniard.

Raya is arguably better than Ramsdale, but the drama caused by Arteta’s huge call does not seem worth it whatsoever.

Speaking this week, Arsenal legend David Seaman said he thinks Ramsdale’s England chances will take a big hit as a result, with his chance of going to Euro 2024 getting slimmer by the week.

“If he’s not playing it is going to affect his chances [of playing for England],” the former Three Lions goalkeeper told BBC Sport.

“It’s not good for Aaron. He is a top-class goalkeeper, there is no doubt about that, and Mikel has got a job keeping two really good goalkeepers very happy.

“Going into next summer [and the European Championship] where Aaron is really pushing to be England goalkeeper, he needs to be playing, but I think January will be a little bit too soon [to think about seeking a move away from Arsenal].

“I am putting a lot of importance on the game after this weekend. That’s when we will find out a lot of answers. From what Mikel was saying when they brought in Raya, when he was talking about rotating goalkeepers, we will have to wait and see until after that game.

“But Aaron is too good to be a number two – there is no doubt that.”

Despite his lack of minutes for Arsenal, Ramsdale was included in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the international break this month.

He, nor Johnstone, were given a single minute of playing time against Malta or North Macedonia as Jordan Pickford kept his spot in between the sticks for the 2-0 win and 1-1 draw.

During a Q&A, Sky Sports journalist Dorsett said he believes Johnstone is now Southgate’s No. 2 ahead of Ramsdale, whose situation is a “problem” for the England boss.

‘Surprisingly, I think it’s Sam Johnstone,’ Dorsett said when asked who Pickford’s back-up is at this moment in time.

‘Again, being around the camp, I get the impression Southgate and Steve Holland really like him. They have been really impressed by his performances and they have got issues around Aaron Ramsdale.

‘For me, personally, I think Ramsdale is a brilliant goalkeeper and I don’t understand why Arsenal will not play him ahead of David Raya. But the fact he is not playing regularly is a problem.

‘It’s a problem for Southgate more than if Maguire is not playing a lot, for example, because goalkeepers have to be playing. That is why I think Ramsdale’s position is under threat.

‘It’s a bit of a surprise that [Newcastle’s] Nick Pope is back from injury and still not being included but again it’s a testament to how highly rated Johnstone is.

‘What surprises me and disappoints me a little bit is that Southgate sticks with Pickford for every game. He’s prepared to drop his captain, [Harry] Kane, to give [Ollie] Watkins a chance, but he does not drop Pickford to give Johnstone a chance.

‘I presume it’s because he did not want to make another change in the defensive unit, where communication is so important, but if anything happens to Pickford, England’s other options will be undercooked. They have not played enough for the national team.’

