Queiroz reveals reason for angry Bellingham bust-up as England draw with Ghana

England midfielder Jude Bellingham has been blamed by Carlos Queiroz for initiating a heated confrontation during Ghana’s 0-0 draw against the Three Lions.

The Three Lions were frustrated on Tuesday evening as they struggled to break down a stubborn Ghana, who didn’t allow England a shot on target in the first half.

England were a bit more expansive in the second half as Ghana came out a little bit more but the Three Lions had to settle for a point from their second Group L fixture at the World Cup.

As the game approached half-time, Bellingham had a heated row with Ghana head coach Queiroz and now the former Manchester United assistant manager has explained what happened.

Queiroz told reporters: “First my intention was to tell him to cool down with that tackle that he did.

“It could be a second yellow card or red card, it was clear because he went his foot against our player. But my first role was to cool down because I was worried that that player was not 100% out.

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“He had a bad reaction with some bad names and that’s why the story started.”

Things got a little heated at half-time… pic.twitter.com/XcydBcwkdM — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 23, 2026

Bellingham: Second game fever isn’t it with England?

Despite being substituted in the second half, Bellingham was awarded man of the match but the England midfielder thought one of the Ghana players deserved it more.

Bellingham said: “It probably should’ve gone to one of their lads who defended so well. I had a couple of moments but couldn’t get in the game. I’m grateful to whoever voted.

“Second game fever isn’t it with England, isn’t it? Win the first one and draw the second. It’s OK.

“I think they played for a draw, which would have seen them go through. Fair play to them. They did a great job.”

Kane missed the best chance of the game for either side as he smashed an effort over the bar from close range.

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Reacting to the missed opportunity, Kane said: “Maybe just a little bit of quality but these games are tough.

“I’ve played in these types of games, a lot of us have played in these types of games. Sometimes you need an early goal to open up the match, for them to come out but as the game goes longer at 0-0, they believe more and defend more with their heart.

“We still had chances towards the end there. I’m backing myself to sore more often than not. One of those but I’ve lived the striker life long enough to know they’re not always going to go in. I back myself nine times out of 10 but it just didn’t fall my way today.

“We wanted that second win today but it weren’t to be. But overall we’re in a good position and we look forward to the next one.”

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