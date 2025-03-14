Marcus Rahsford and Myles Lewis-Skelly are set to be in Thomas Tuchel's first England squad.

Marcus Rashford is set to be recalled to the England squad while new boss Thomas Tuchel will also offer a first chance to an Arsenal whizz and an unlikely Newcastle star.

Tuchel will announce his first England squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia later on Friday morning, but some news has been leaked over fresh and returning faces to the fold.

Rashford didn’t make the England squad for Euro 2024 and hasn’t played for the Three Lions since the friendly defeat to Brazil just under a year ago, but will reportedly be included in the squad having been revitalised on loan at Aston Villa.

The 27-year-old is yet to score for the Villans since his switch from Manchester United but has four assists in nine appearances to persuade the former Chelsea boss into giving him an opportunity for England.

It comes as no great surprise given the high esteem Tuchel held Rashford in back when he was head coach at Paris St. Germain.

Ahead of his side’s Champions League game against Manchester United in 2020, Tuchel said: “We value him very much when he plays in England and not Parc des Princes, honestly, because [him scoring against us] gets a little bit annoying.

“The guy is a very young adult who takes his responsibility on and off the pitch very impressively. I have met him as an opponent three times and every time I’ve met a calm and humble guy and a nice person, which is amazing. I like this mixture a lot.

“For me personally, the sporting side is clear – he’s a big threat with his speed, with his ability to score, with his determination and his finishing. He’s very precise, taking shots inside and outside of the box. He is super rapid on counter-attacks and strong in the air with headers.”

That’s according to The Athletic, while the Telegraph claim Villa teammate Morgan Rogers will also be in the squad, having been handed his first two caps by interim boss Lee Carsley in the Nations League wins over Greece and Ireland in November.

Arsenal teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly is also set to be included despite only making his senior debut for the Gunners in September, having eased his way into Mikel Arteta’s first team at the Emirates.

But the real shock may well be a first call-up for 32-year-old Newcastle defender Dan Burn, as reported by BBC Radio 5 Live chief football correspondent John Murray from Wembley.

He said: ‘For all that new England head coach Thomas Tuchel has cast his net far and wide over the past two and a half months and contacted around 55 players, the inclusion of the 32-year-old Newcastle defender Dan Burn will be quite the surprise.

‘It’s Burn’s first international call-up and comes just two days before Newcastle are involved in the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley.

‘Burn can play in central defence or at left back and has probably benefitted from injuries to other defenders such as John Stones, Harry Maguire, Joe Gomez and his Newcastle team-mate Lewis Hall.

‘And at the other end of the age scale, the 18-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly of Arsenal will also be one of the selections in Tuchel’s first squad.

‘It was only in September Lewis-Skelly made his senior competitive debut for Arsenal but has played a significant role this season, mainly at left back although he can also operate in midfield, making 25 appearances as Mikel Arteta’s side have challenged for the Premier League title and reached the quarter finals of the Champions League.’