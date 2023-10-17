Rating England v Italy: Bellingham phenomenal, Kane inevitable, did we mention Bellingham?

Jude Bellingham is simply ludicrous. The combination of him and Harry Kane could hurt any defence. There was predictable rustiness elsewhere.

JORDAN PICKFORD: Almost on a par with Ederson in terms of his targeted clearances, which fly low and often land to feet. It’s a very useful weapon when England want to transition quickly. Could do nothing about Italy’s goal but got down fast and low to deny Destiny Udogie and prevent a second.

KYLE WALKER: Exactly the right person to win a tackle and header in quick succession in that ten minutes after Italy’s goal when panic threatened to set in. Needed a little more help from Phil Foden in the first half but nothing to suggest that Walker will not remain England’s first-choice right-back until he loses his pace at the age of 47.

JOHN STONES: Absolutely at least partly culpable for Italy’s goal, finding himself two yards away from Gianluca Scamacca when he should have been within two inches. But this was his first start for club or country this season so he can be forgiven a little rustiness. There was a vital block and an interception when he regained his composure and he sailed through the rest of his 60-odd minutes on the pitch.

HARRY MAGUIRE: Completed the defensive full house of a tackle, an interception, a clearance and a blocked shot. In truth, he did not put a foot wrong and was not even remotely culpable for the Italy goal. It helps that Italy have no real pace at centre-forward.

KIERAN TRIPPIER: Created England’s first real chance of the game with a cross stood up at the back post for Jude Bellingham, but in defence he looks exactly what he is: A right-back playing out of position. Italy quite noticeably targeted the Maguire-Trippier axis of not quite.

KALVIN PHILLIPS: Lucky to stay on the pitch. Was committing a booking-worthy foul within the first minute and was actually booked within nine minutes. Should have seen red as another mistimed challenge revealed what we already knew: He is not playing enough football. England need either a) him to move or b) to find another midfield solution.

DECLAN RICE: There were some lovely neat moments when he read play superbly and quickly gave the ball to the brilliant attacking players in front of him. But then there was the Italy goal when he a) failed to cut out the pass and then b) failed to track Scamacca when he made the run from deep.

PHIL FODEN: Poor in the first half as he caused Destiny Udogie fewer problems than were reciprocated. But came to the party in the second half, linking up with the effervescent Bellingham and Kane with neat skill in and around the penalty area. The first forward pass came from him in the build-up to Rashford’s goal, ensuring he ended the night in the black despite the dodgy start.

JUDE BELLINGHAM: He is simply ludicrous. What a footballer. Everything with forward impetus came from Bellingham, who pushed and probed and burst forward at every opportunity, rousing the crowd and his teammates whenever support or quality levels dropped. He made the penalty with one burst, released Phil Foden with one pin-point ball and in between, he was nothing short of phenomenal. His role in Rashford’s goal was sublime; he won the ball on the edge of his own area, surged to meet Foden’s pass, pushed the ball through to Rashford and then kept on running to distract and befuddle the Italian defenders. Only 20 apparently. Like we said…ludicrous.

MARCUS RASHFORD: Some dynamic, direct running early in the game gave you the hint that he was hungry to make an impression and silence those who thought his club form failed to justify his status here. One chance created by some excellent control ended in a weak left-footed shot, but the hints kept on coming that he is desperate to be part of this exciting England attack. The goal when it came was glorious, and belied any notion that he is lacking in confidence.

HARRY KANE: So, so good. Creative when he dropped deep, devastating when he pushed on the last man, inevitable from the penalty spot. Clearly loves playing with Bellingham; this combination could hurt any defence in the world. Shame none of his 61 goals actually count.

SUBSTITUTES

MARC GUEHI (on for Stones): Did nothing wrong. Now clearly England’s third-choice centre-half.

JORDAN HENDERSON (on for Phillips): Came on. Was largely cheered. Did some pointing.

JACK GREALISH (on for Bellingham): Fine.