Micah Richards names the only team that should ‘worry’ England at the World Cup

England should only “worry” about coming up against one team at the World Cup after they beat Mexico 3-2 to book their place in the quarter-finals, according to Micah Richards.

The Three Lions took a two-goal lead early on through a Jude Bellingham brace to put England into a commanding lead in the Azteca Stadium.

Julian Quinones got one back for the Mexicans to cut England’s lead in half before the interval, while Mexico were given further momentum after the break when Jarell Quansah was shown a red card for a high challenge following a VAR review.

However, Harry Kane converted a spot-kick to put the Three Lions back into a two-goal lead after Anthony Gordon was brought down in the box by the Mexico goalkeeper.

Mexico hit back with 21 minutes left on the clock when Raul Jimenez scored a penalty of his own after Harry Kane was penalised for a foul inside the box.

England showed grit and determination in their defending to avoid conceding another and will face Norway in the quarter-finals later this week.

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Many are tipping France as probable World Cup champions after putting in several impressive displays, and Richards reckons they are now the only side that would “worry” him if England came up against them.

Richards said: “I think the only team that really worry me is France. They’re so dynamic.

“There was something in that performance, there was a spirit and a determination – that’s what I liked so much about the performance today.

“It’s going to be difficult but I liked the spirit today.”

Tuchel: Everything was against us and we refused to give in.

Reacting to their win, England boss Thomas Tuchel is certain he has what he needs to win the World Cup, he told reporters: “If a team has heart, if a team has belief, it is this team. And pure will. No words. An iconic match in an iconic stadium. We conquered so much adversity today.

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“The guys from the bench were brilliant. I don’t want to mention individual names. Everyone is exhausted and everyone knows it was a crazy match of football in a crazy atmosphere and we were up against all the odds.

“He said 11 minutes [of added time] then he gave another two corners in the 12th minute.

“Everything was against us and we refused to give in.

“We can play a lot better. Lots of things we can do better. Still a disconnect from the best version of us, ball possession, finding spaces.

“But there’s no disconnect in being committed and overcoming anything that is thrown at this team. I’m really proud.”

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