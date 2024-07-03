Rio Ferdinand predicts the England starting XI Gareth Southgate will choose against Switzerland

Rio Ferdinand has predicted the England starting XI that Gareth Southgate will go with against Switzerland in their Euro 2024 quarter-final on Saturday.

The Euro 2020 runners-up were seconds away from exiting this edition in humiliating fashion on Sunday, only to squeak past Slovakia and into a fourth successive major quarter-final under Southgate.

Jude Bellingham, who turned 21 the day before the last-16 clash, came to the rescue with a 95th-minute overhead kick against their well-drilled opponents before Harry Kane sealed a 2-1 extra-time win.

A European Championship quarter-final clash with Switzerland on Saturday is the reward for an England side looking to kick on after facing criticism and riding their luck in Germany.

Southgate has been criticised over his tactics and team selection during Euro 2024 with many fans and pundits insisting that the current starting XI is not maximising the squad’s potential.

The England boss has only really experimented in central midfield with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Gallagher and Kobbie Mainoo all tried alongside Declan Rice.

And Ferdinand is expecting more of the same with just one change as England take on Switzerland in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

“This is what I think Gareth will play,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

“Jordan Pickford picks himself. Right-back, Kyle Walker. Marc Guehi is suspended so Ezri Konsa will come in I think. John Stones and then I still think he will play Kieran Trippier at left-back.

“I would play Luke Shaw, I would get him out there even if he was 75% fit, I’m sorry. He would give us the balance that we need. I would play him.

“I don’t think Trippier has that real understanding of playing left-back. He’s a great right-back and a great player but he’s finding it difficult. I think he plays Trippier though, as much as I would play Shaw.

“I think he keeps it the same: Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden and Harry Kane.

“I don’t think he changes. I cannot see him making changes. I think we will see late subs again and win the game.”

When asked what changes he would make, former England striker Alan Shearer told the Rest Is Football podcast: “I would keep [Cole] Palmer in I would bring [Anthony] Gordon in. I would keep Mainoo in because he’s done enough.”

On Guehi’s absence, Shearer added: “I would go with Konsa. He is the one who has been involved a little bit more so I would bring him in.”