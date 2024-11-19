England debutant admits to ‘little brother’ treatment in squad, pleading: ‘hopefully I’ve done enough’

It’s been quite the season so far for Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers, having made a lively start to his Premier League career, and earning an England call-up

Rogers has shone in the opening months of the season, taking many by surprise after a loan spell at Middlesbrough which saw him play 26 times last season.

Having appeared in both games for England in the recent international break, Rogers admitted to being treated like a “little big brother” by one of the sides leaders.

That is none other than Jude Bellingham, who took Rogers under his wing having played together in previous England age groups, growing up in the same city, Birmingham, and sharing a good relationship with each other.

Rogers said: “He’s been like the little big brother for me this week. We’ve been together quite a bit. We’ve known each other pretty much most of my life. He’s a friend of mine and to share that with him was a nice moment that he was here. It made it so much easier for me.

“You look up to someone like that, who is from the same area where you’re from. Being my friend, he’s someone you keep a close eye on and you want to do well.”

Despite Rogers being older than Bellingham, we can see why the Real Madrid man would go the extra mile for the Villa man, with Bellingham having endured so many footballing experiences since his rapid rise which has seen him play in three different countries already.

Rogers continued: “When you see him do so well, you can’t help but be happy for him. To then get an opportunity to play with him and be around him, you can’t help but just smile and take that in. It’s a nice moment.”

In the games against Greece and Ireland, Bellingham won the penalty for Harry Kane’s opening goal, while driving with the ball before his shot hit the post and deflecting off Greek goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos to seal the victory in Athens.

On the experience as a whole, Rogers said: “I loved it. The experience is one that I dreamed of growing up and to be able to live in it, it’s a massive achievement for me. I’ve been smiling ear to ear all week and I’m really happy.

“I felt that I’m always ready, whatever opportunity I’m given. It was no different this week. I felt I was ready to make that step up and show what I’m about.

“Hopefully I’ve done enough. I’ve got another opportunity when I go back to my club to show what I’m about and hopefully be back here again soon.”