Rooney hails ‘excellent’ Arsenal star as he picks out six England heroes in Mexico win

Wayne Rooney picked out six players who “stood up” to the challenge for England as they beat Mexico 3-2 in their World Cup Round of 16 clash.

England produced a wonderful display in the Azteca Stadium as the Three Lions went into the half-time break 2-1 up with Julian Quinones getting one back after a Jude Bellingham brace had put the Three Lions in a commanding position.

The match momentum was fully against Thomas Tuchel’s side when Jarell Quansah was sent off for a high challenge after VAR review.

But Kane converted a spot-kick to give England their two-goal advantage back after Mexico goalkeeper Raul Rangel brought down Anthony Gordon in the penalty area.

Kane then gave away a penalty at the other end, following a VAR review, with Raul Jimenez scoring to give England an awkward last 21 minutes.

And Rooney picked out six England players, including Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice, for special praise after their heroic performances at the Azteca.

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Rooney said on BBC One: “That was one of England’s greatest results and performances. The attitude, the grit, the desire – they had it all.

“We sat in and I was worried we went too deep too early but they put bodies on the line, they were all oustanding and I thought we deserved it, we were the better team.

“The whole team were excellent but the big players stood up tonight – Jordan Pickford had his best game and the two centre backs were really good, ahead of the defence Declan Rice was excellent and Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane really turned up tonight.”

Fellow pundit, Alan Shearer, was also full of praise for England’s players as they move into the quarter-finals, where they will face Norway.

Shearer added: “Those players have represented their country in magnificent form tonight.

“Every single player had the right attitude. Everything that could have gone against them, everything that was thrown at them, the energy, the altitude, they have got past all of that and they deserved it.

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“That is an incredible performance from start to finish. What an incredible night.”

Shearer: Every single one of them was superb

Shearer continued: “From the off the way that England tried to manage the game, the energy and taking the game to Mexico in really difficult circumstances.

“Then to get the two goals, then to be hurt so soon afterwards and going into half time at 2-1.

“The second half started positive but then the red card and a penalty and you thought, “what else is going against us?”

“The way they stuck together and the manager’s substitutions to go five at the back at the end, then Pickford was brilliant, a few great saves and coming out and taking the pressure off the defence when he could.

“Every single one of them was superb.”

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