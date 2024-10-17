Former England striker Wayne Rooney is baffled by the appointment of Thomas Tuchel

Former England striker Wayne Rooney admits he is “surprised” that Thomas Tuchel has been appointed as the Three Lions’ new boss.

The German was named as Gareth Southgate’s permanent successor on Wednesday, signing an 18-month contract which will take him to the end of the 2026 World Cup.

Lee Carsley, who led the Under-21s to European Championship glory in 2023, was in interim charge and Rooney thought the Football Association would appoint a homegrown coach.

Rooney, himself making his way as a young manager in the game, played under the two previous foreign England managers in Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

“I’m surprised. He’s a very good coach but I’m surprised the FA have employed him,” Plymouth Argyle boss Rooney, who won 120 caps, scoring 53 goals for his country, said at his pre-match press conference on Thursday.

“But I wish him all the best and I hope he does well.

“What the FA have built over the last 10-15 years has been a great platform for young coaches coming through, so I’m surprised they haven’t gone with one of their own but, as I said, they have made the decision and I wish him all the best and I hope he does well for us.”

MORE ON TUCHEL TO ENGLAND FROM F365

👉 16 Conclusions: England win the 2026 World Cup under Thomas Tuchel

👉 Will Thomas Tuchel sing the national anthem? WTF would he?

👉 ‘Merchants of Woke’, ‘dark days’ and the end of ‘England DNA’ as GERMAN Tuchel named manager

Speaking earlier this month, Rooney said Ivan Toney has ruined his chances of playing for England due to his move from Brentford to Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ahly.

“I don’t know. Honestly, I don’t know,” Rooney said when asked who could replace Kane.

“Ivan Toney went [to Euro 2024], Ollie Watkins went, [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin’s been off it the last few years. So, that’s up for grabs I think.

“Ivan Toney might have ruined his chances with his move [to Saudi Arabia]. So, you have Ollie Watkins and Callum Wilson’s had his injury issues.

“I don’t think there’s a standout player and this is when we’re talking about young players. For young players, who are maybe in their U18s or U21s, they will look and think about the next two to four years. We’ve seen it happen with Kobbie Mainoo who came into the squad.

“You might be looking and thinking, ‘I might be the next England no.9.’ That should give you that desire and that drive to go and push for that.”

READ NEXT: F36Skive: Name every England manager between Ramsey and Tuchel