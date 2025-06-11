Roy Keane slams ‘lazy’ England star after Thomas Tuchel’s side lose to Senegal

Roy Keane singled out one England player for being “lazy” during the Three Lions’ 3-1 defeat to Senegal in an international friendly match.

After an unconvincing 1-0 victory over Andorra in their World Cup qualifier on Saturday, England fans hoped they would see an improved performance against higher level opposition in Senegal.

And England took the lead only seven minutes into the game when Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane tapped in from close range.

However, Senegal were level on 40 minutes when Ismaila Sarr converted a Nicolas Jackson cross past Dean Henderson in the England net.

Habib Diarra gave the African side a deserved lead on 62 minutes before a Jude Bellingham equaliser was ruled out by VAR after the ball struck Levi Colwill’s arm in the build up.

Before Senegal got a third goal on the break in the 90th minute with Cheikh Sabaly rounding off an impressive quick-fire counter-attack.

READ: Transfer rumour power ranking: Wirtz to Liverpool for record fee as Chelsea fail to sign Gittens

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane was frustrated by Kyle Walker’s defending in the first half with the former Republic of Ireland international calling out his “lazy” defending for Sarr’s equaliser.

When analysing Senegal’s first goal, Keane said on ITV: “Do you know what, if this was a young right-back starting out in the game you’re thinking inexperience,

“But do you know what I’m thinking? People maybe say a lack of concentration, I think he’s being lazy, I think he’s being lazy here.

“He’s a vastly experienced player and he just can’t be bothered getting back in.

MORE ENGLAND COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 England player ratings in awful Senegal defeat: Bright Eze, busy Henderson, poor Walker

👉 A step-by-step guide to show Harry Kane has actually scored precisely zero proper goals for England

👉 England player ratings v Andorra: Palmer poor while Madueke shines as Tuchel’s only shining light

“As you know, you tell defenders all the time, ‘get back in’. And if it comes in you’re ready for it, he’s just on his heels and he can’t be bothered getting back.

“I know he’s had a difficult few months, but for a vastly experienced player you can’t be making mistakes like that.”

Ian Wright added: “The only thing with it is, even with Jackson’s cross, Jackson’s not looking for anyone, he’s putting it somewhere, so if Kyle gets in he probably clears that.”

Reflecting on the match, England head coach Thomas Tuchel commented: “I’m not sure if we didn’t deserve a little bit more result-wise but it felt a bit as if we were a bit frozen and not active enough for a long time during the match.

“We defended quite well, for a long period in the first half. Then our best period came when we were 2-1 down.

“I think we conceded the first two goals – very easy goals that we need to defend better. I think the reaction was good after we were down. I felt us suddenly become more active, more free, more fluid, more aggressive towards the opponent’s goal.”

Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney earned a controversial recall to the England squad recently and Tuchel gave him a brief cameo against Senegal.

Tuchel added on Toney: “I think that Ivan is kind of a specialist for exactly these situations. We created a lot of chances with Morgan Gibbs-White, with Ebs [Eberechi Eze], with Morgan Rogers and with Jude in fluid positions.

“Ivan is the strongest if we have then a phase where we have a lot of balls in the box, and that was the case, so after 80 minutes, we made him ready.

“Then we scored and then they took the goal away, so it took a while longer than we wanted. But that’s basically what he can give – presence in the box and the goal later in the match.”