Paul Scholes in the stands at the Etihad.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes England have “better players” than Spain, even if that may sound “f***ing stupid”.

After falling short to Argentina in the World Cup semi-finals, England beat France 6-4 on Saturday to seal third place at the tournament.

The Three Lions sparked their downfall against Argentina by going all-out defensive for the final half an hour, but Spain outclassed the 2022 winners in the World Cup final.

Argentina used dark arts to try to gain the upper hand over Spain, but Luis de la Fuente’s side deservedly won 1-0 to lift their second World Cup.

Despite this, Scholes has been critical of Spain, while he has argued that England boss Thomas Tuchel has tried to “engineer his way out” following his side’s exit from the World Cup.

“It seems to indicate that he does want to leave from the stuff he was saying because it was quite hard to come back from that and I didn’t realise until yesterday when I heard someone talking about it, how much he fell out with people at the football clubs he’s been at,” Scholes said on The Good, The Bad and The Football.

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“You think about it, he’s not been at clubs for very long, has he?

“PSG, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich – he falls out with people and maybe he’s just engineering his way out.”

He added: “I think there’ll be a few players fuming with the managers.”

Scholes has also argued that England are “not a team”, though they have “better players” than Spain.

“Let’s just compare our team to Spain. I think we’ve got better players now, it might sound f***ing stupid that, but I think we’ve got better players individually, individually,” Scholes added.

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“But our biggest issue, and this isn’t an issue just for this World Cup, even when we were playing.

“It’s not a team. Do you know what I mean? I don’t feel like everybody’s too concerned about their own performance. I think we’ve got some brilliantly talented footballers but very selfish.”

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been mooted as a replacement for Tuchel, but Scholes and Nicky Butt cannot see him getting the job.

“I don’t see him as an England manager,” Butt said.

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To which, Scholes responded: “I don’t think anybody sees it.”

Butt continued: “I don’t think Ole would see that, to be fair.

“No disrespect to Ole. Ole’s not in that league, so England should be going for the best available manager. And they should do that now as well in my opinion. I don’t think (Tuchel) is the right one for the country now.”