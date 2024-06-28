Scholes launches explosive X-rated England rant as he savagely calls out Arsenal duo

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has launched a rant about England with Arsenal duo Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka named.

Three years on from finishing as continental runners-up, the road to the Euro 2024 Berlin final began with topping their pool in unconvincing, and at times alarming, fashion.

England opened with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Serbia before draws against Denmark and Slovenia that ended with boos at the final whistle.

There is a negative mood around the team, but the five-point haul proved enough for the Euro 2020 runners-up to progress to the round of 16 as Group C winners.

Former players, supporters and pundits have made a number of suggestions to England boss Gareth Southgate, including a deeper role for Jude Bellingham and trying Saka at left-back.

Scholes took to Instagram to slam those ideas, he wrote: “Mainoo will make you play, Foden and Bellingham will win you games, think forward and take less touches pls Dec. Laters.”

Before quickly adding: “Keep hearing drop Bellingham back next to Rice… p*ss right off!”

Former Man Utd and England midfielder Scholes then wrote: “Making me p*ss these Arsenal legends trying to get Saka in at left back because they’re afraid he’s gonna be left out for Palmer,” followed by a laughing face emoji.

Ezri Konsa has revealed his brother and several other players’ families were caught in the crossfire as angry England fans threw beer cups in frustration following the goalless draw with Slovenia.

While a couple of plastic cups were aimed in the direction of manager Southgate as he applauded supporters after the Euro 2024 stalemate, more were hurled around the stands at RheinEnergieStadion.

A number of the players’ friends and family were seated in the same area and were hit as drinks flew around the section in reaction to another dour display from England.

Asked if the squad had spoken about Southgate being targeted, Aston Villa defender Konsa replied: “We haven’t spoken about it.

“We were aware of it because I think some of our family members got hit with a few drinks. We were aware but we haven’t spoken about it as players.

“We check on them. There’s kids in the stands with family so we always have to check on them, reassure them and ask if they’re all right.

“We know that in football stuff like that happen. We try not to think about it too much so we move on.

“My brother was hit, a few others. But we haven’t spoken about it too much and there’s not much we can do about it.

“I spoke to him after, I asked him and how he was and he said he was fine. It was to the right (of the stadium), it wasn’t directly behind the goal, but it was coming from all angles.”