Lineker, Shearer reveal real reason Tuchel has left Bellingham, Foden out of the England squad

England boss Thomas Tuchel may have left Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden out of his squad in order to rest them, according to Gary Lineker.

The Three Lions squad was announced last week as Tuchel’s side face Wales in a friendly match this Thursday before facing Latvia in a World Cup qualifier next Tuesday.

England have won all five of their World Cup qualifiers so far with nearest challengers Albania seven points adrift of Tuchel’s side in Group K.

Bellingham, who is recovering from injury, is being eased back into action with Real Madrid, while Foden is still trying to recover top form after disappointing in 2024/25.

Lineker, who was speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast with Micah Richards and Alan Shearer, reckons Bellingham and Foden are either being made an example out of or being rested as England face two winnable games.

Speaking about Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton being left out, Lineker said on The Rest Is Football podcast: “He’s a player. He can play. Why is he not in the England squad. Why is he not? Especially at the moment, they’re short of midfield players, because obviously you’ve got a few injured, you know, no Bellingham and Palmer and one or two others.

READ: New leader in the England Ladder as Tuchel moves to brink of World Cup qualification

“I don’t understand it.”

Richards added: “The only, the only thing I would say on this is: are you gonna be bothered if you’re not in the English squad right now? You want to be in before the World Cup, that is priority. He’s had his injuries, Wharton, I think 100% agree with you, he’s amazing.

“We’ve talked about him even on Match of the Day last season. He is incredible in what he does and he’s got a specific position where a lot of other players don’t want to do.

“He’s happy to hold but you can also play the ball forward with quality. But I don’t think it’s a massive issue right now, although I agree with you, he should have been.”

On whether Wharton will make the World Cup squad, Lineker continued: “I sense he will be, if he stays fit this season will be very close, because he’s the sort of player England need and have lacked in a way. Anderson also has come in and done very well of late.

Shearer asked: “Do you think because of the opposition, it’s the timing for the manager that he may feel it’s right that he can make a point and leave big name players out and say ‘this is the standard we’re setting, guys, you either get to it or you’re not going to be involved’?”

MORE ENGLAND COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Bellingham AXED and DROPPED in ‘baffling’ call after Tuchel ‘REFUSED’ shock request

👉 Thomas Tuchel ignores club form as latest England team adds fuel to ‘repulsive’ Bellingham fire

👉 Carragher reignites ‘Trent can’t defend’ discourse after Tuchel ‘sends message’ to ex-Liverpool star

Lineker replied: “Like he’s done with Bellingham and Foden possibly? Well, Bellingham’s only just coming in, he’s been sub for Real Madrid, he’s easing his way back.

“He also might be being really clever here. He might be leaving some of these big players out, thinking there’s a lot of football being played at the moment.

“These are games that, I mean, England, are going to qualify, no problem. You’re playing against teams that are, with all due respect, not particularly strong. So he might be thinking, right [I’m going to give you a rest], which, for me, is savvy if he’s doing that.

Richards said: “I just like the fact that he makes a decision and he stands by it. Other England managers have made excuses. This is his team, he wants to see other players deal with it and I like that attitude. That is the attitude that could win you a trophy. Forget the outside noise, this is what I want to do, and have conviction.

“I like that about him and the players know this should be in the squad, but they’ve got to start playing consistently well, and then we’ll get back in the squad.”