Shearer claims England star ‘wasn’t happy at all’ with Southgate in Euro 2024 final defeat

Alan Shearer claims that Jude Bellingham “wasn’t happy at all” with England boss Gareth Southgate after being put out on the left in the Euro 2024 final.

Spain winger Nico Williams had broken the deadlock early in the second half, but substitute Cole Palmer struck an equaliser to give England hope.

However, Mikel Oyarzabal then hit a late winner to secure a 2-1 victory for Spain in Berlin and continue the Three Lions’ 58-year wait for a major trophy.

And former England striker Shearer had no complaints about the scoreline but reckons Bellingham grew increasingly frustrated by Southgate’s tactics.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Shearer said: “Bellingham wasn’t happy. He was stuck on the left again. You could tell he wasn’t happy at all.

“He had a disappointed look about him, his arms were up, he was looking towards the bench for guidance. He could see things weren’t going well and he wasn’t happy with the lack of press and everything else.

“He was showing all of those emotions. I could see it, I was looking at him all the time. He was showing it to the bench.

“He’s not a left midfielder is he so I sort of understood his emotions. I was really surprised Gareth Southgate went back to four at the back.

MORE ENGLAND REACTION FROM F365

👉 One ‘terrified’ and ‘comical’ England player sums up the Southgate era

👉 England player ratings: Kane anonymous and still trophyless, Rice exposed, Pickford brilliant

👉 Who will be the next England manager after Gareth Southgate?

“Our best 45 minutes of football in the whole tournament was when we played three at the back in the first half against the Netherlands.

“I thought he would go for that system again. It’s clear that [Phil] Foden and Bellingham don’t want to play on the left in that system.”

Southgate would not be drawn on his future after England lost to Spain but Bellingham insists he’ll “always respect” the Three Lions boss whatever happens.

Bellingham said: “For me, it’s down to the manager and what the FA decide.

“I’ve got nothing but respect for Gareth giving me my debut in the squad, made me feel very at home.

“He is someone who, I think, in the last year or two as well, our relationship’s kind of gone a little bit past football, where I feel like I can open up to him a lot and I think that speaks volumes of the kind of man he is as well.”

He continued: “Whatever happens with Gareth, I’ll always respect him. If he stays, then I’ll be even more determined to win something for him because he deserves it.

“Sometimes the numbers and the kind of statistics, the records don’t lie, he’s been our most successful manager since 1966. So whatever he decides, he will always have my respect and my love.”