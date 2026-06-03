Alan Shearer has encouraged Thomas Tuchel to name Jude Bellingham on the bench for England’s World Cup opener later this month.

The Three Lions are currently finalising their preparations for this summer’s World Cup, with Tuchel‘s side having their first group game on June 17 against Croatia.

England also face Ghana and Panama in Group L and they head into the World Cup as one of the favourites to win the tournament.

Tuchel prioritised harmony over talent when naming his squad for the World Cup, but he still has some difficult decisions to make regarding his starting XI heading into the group stages.

Earlier this week, a report claimed departing Man City star John Stones is ‘expected’ to start for England against Croatia, but there is another big decision to make with the No.10 role.

READ: England official World Cup squad numbers reveal possible starting XI

Real Madrid superstar Bellingham and Aston Villa standout Morgan Rogers appear the most likely to start behind Harry Kane at the World Cup.

“Rogers has maybe just edged it…”

Shearer thinks Rogers has done enough this season to justify Tuchel making the ‘bold pick’ of starting him ahead of Bellingham.

“At the minute, Rogers has maybe just edged it,” Shearer told The Sun.

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“I mean Bellingham’s had one or two injury problems and Rogers has been able to go in there and do very well.

“So, I’d think it’ll be him that will start. And we’ll have to see what happens with Bellingham.

“Rogers has been fantastic. He’s a really, really talented guy. And he’s earned the right to go into a World Cup and hopefully do very, very well.

“I’m a big fan of his. I like the way he plays, I like his attitude and I hope he can do really, really well.

“I mean clearly, the XI that starts the first game is not going to be the XI that plays every game and right through the tournament.

“And if there’s a manager to handle players, big players being left out, then it’s this manager.

“What’s certainly changed from when I was in the World Cup in 1998 is that it’s not going to be that same XI that starts.

“It’s going to be a full squad that plays and tries to navigate themselves the way through it, particularly in these conditions.”

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