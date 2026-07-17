Pundit Graeme Souness has hit out at Arsenal and England star Declan Rice, who is “limited” and could need to change his position.

Rice played a vital role in Arsenal’s 22-year wait for the Premier League title ending in 2025/26, but he has been far from his best at the World Cup.

This is not entirely his fault because he has been carrying injuries, while he was forced off at half-time during England’s World Cup quarter-final against Norway due to illness.

The midfielder recovered to start for The Three Lions against Argentina in the World Cup semi-finals, but he was still one of England’s weak links as they exited the competition.

Now, Liverpool legend Souness has hit out at Rice and Elliot Anderson, having claimed that the Arsenal star is “limited”.

“Elliot Anderson is very young so he’s got a chance to get better but Declan won’t get any better,” Souness told Sports Uncensored.

READ: Why Arsenal are actually to blame for England’s ‘pure capitulation’ at the World Cup

“You’re looking at as good as you’re going to get at 27. I don’t see enough football in the two of them. I see them as players who recycle the ball but I don’t see them hurting opponents enough.

“If you want the polar opposite to those two, the night before we saw arguably the best in the world and someone who’s been the best for a number of years in Rodri.

“They go a goal back and he still gets them on the front foot with his passing. Not be running with the ball unnecessarily or going square all the time, he’s a proper midfielder.

“I think these two lads are limited. Declan Rice for me is limited. You hear people talk about Rice and say he’s a world-class footballer… I think he might be a centre-half.

“There’s nothing to dislike about him in terms of his attitude, his athleticism and his commitment from the first minute to the last.

“My criticism is he doesn’t have enough football in him. People talk about him and how he runs with the ball, as a centre midfield player you shouldn’t do that. That means you haven’t seen the picture quick enough.

“England’s midfield wasn’t right and never was right.”

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“They’re steady Eddie players…”

Chelsea legend John Terry then hit back at Souness, but the pundit then doubled down on his comments.

“I disagree actually,” Terry added.

“I’m in the Declan Rice camp, I do think he’s world-class.

“He’s world-class and breaking the play up. Declan’s role in that England side isn’t to drive forward or to pick a pass or open a defence up, Declan – like Rodri – stops everything in front of you.

“[Claude] Makelele and [N’Golo] Kante did it for us and these guys play such a big role.

“If there’s one player I want in front of the back-four or five last night it’s Declan Rice but he had to leave the pitch. I was so disappointed to see him leave the pitch yesterday.”

To which, Souness responded: “For me he didn’t affect the game. The two anchors didn’t take part in that second half.

“Neither of them are midfield maestros, they’re steady Eddie players. That’s how I see them both.”

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