England boss Gareth Southgate has reportedly hatched an ’emergency selection plan’ after he was dealt a ‘major injury blow’.

Now the 2023/24 Premier League season is over, the focus will switch to this summer’s European Championships, with the tournament set to get underway on June 14.

England have friendlies against Bosnia (June 3) and Iceland (June 7) before their first group stage match against Serbia on June 26.

Nations are allowed to name 26-man squads for the tournament and England boss Southgate will reveal his preliminary 33-man squad on Tuesday afternoon.

Southgate hatches ’emergency selection plan’

Left-back is an area of concern for Southgate as Manchester United’s Luke Shaw and Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell have been heavily impacted by injuries this season. Combined, they only made 25 Premier League appearances during the 2023/24 campaign.

A report from The Sun claims ‘Southgate has drawn up an emergency selection plan for England’s Euro 2024 starting XI’ after being dealt a ‘major injury blow’.

It is claimed that Newcastle United full-back Kieran Trippier is in line to play as an ’emergency left-back’ during the tournament.

The 33-year-old has had his own injury issues to deal with this term but returned to action earlier this month. He has 12 goal involvements in his 39 appearances across all competitions this season.

The experienced and versatile defender is clearly one of Southgate’s favourites and he has been used at left-back in previous tournaments. The report adds.

‘Left-back is one of Southgate’s problem areas — and Newcastle right-back Trippier may have to cover. ‘Luke Shaw could miss the Euros with a thigh injury, having not played for Manchester United since February. ‘Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell has struggled with form and fitness although he looks sure to be included in the squad. ‘And Trippier is favourite to start the first Euro match against Serbia on June 16.’

Earlier this month, Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino indicated that Chilwell will be ready to play for England at Euro 2024.

When asked whether Chilwell will be fit for the tournament, Pochettino answered: “Yes, I think so. We need to assess whether he can be in the squad for tomorrow, but maybe for the weekend (against Bournemouth) he can be available.

“If he is available I think he can go very quick and be part of it, if the national team and Gareth Southgate thinks it’s possible, he can be.

“(James) is training really well. Now we need to control also the game time, because we want this to finish the season really strong. We hope (Wednesday) he will have the possibility to play.”

