Southgate almost quit twice as England spell ‘turned sour’ as he makes ‘problem’ for successor

Gareth Southgate almost quit as England manager on two other occasions before he announced his departure on Tuesday, according to reports.

The Three Lions lost to Spain 2-1 in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday with Southgate announcing his resignation two days later as the nation reflected on his successful eight years in charge.

Southgate had come under immense pressure during the tournament with the former England boss coming in for criticism over team selection and tactics.

It is not the first time during his tenure that Southgate was criticised over his conservative tactics, which proved successful in getting England to two European Championship finals and a World Cup semi-final.

The Daily Mirror bring us ‘Inside Gareth Southgate’s decision to quit’ as England manager and have claimed that the former Middlesbrough boss almost left his role on two other occasions.

John Cross wrote in the Daily Mirror:

‘It turned sour after Hungary in the Nations League at Molineux. He nearly announced in the autumn of 2022 he was going after the World Cup – and changed his mind. He then did soul searching after Qatar, thought about going and then decided to stay. ‘Looking at his body language in Germany, he was every bit as tired and exhausted as some of his players in the Euros. Just look at the season Declan Rice has had. Was he at his best? Of course not. He was shattered. ‘The same goes for Southgate who had reached the end of his tether. Going into the tournament, those around the camp felt he was going come what may. Then the conversation was that if he won it, he might yet stay on and oversee the World Cup.’

MORE ENGLAND REACTION FROM F365

👉 Southgate rescued the FA from themselves after Allardyce; England need better plan than Hoddle this time

👉 Five England players who might be relieved to see the back of Gareth Southgate

👉 Premier League boss new favourite to be next England manager after Gareth Southgate exit

And former England right-back Danny Mills thinks Southgate has left his successor a “problem”, as they will be expected to win the World Cup in 2026.

Mills told the Mirror: “The problem you have is the next manager to be successful for England will have to win the World Cup and Euros as Southgate has two back-to-back finals for England, a penalty shootout away from winning within these two. So, actually, it’s a bit of a poisoned chalice.

On former Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino being linked to the England job, Mills added: “Pochettino has been mentioned, but an Argentinian coaching England?

“I am not sure how that plays out. Pochettino was at fault for bringing down Michael Owen in the box when England faced La Albiceleste in the 2002 World Cup, and David Beckham’s resulting penalty sealed a 1-0 win for the Three Lions as Argentina fell at the first hurdle.”