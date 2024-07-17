England fans told to ‘not rule out the possibility’ of Southgate return: ‘I’m not sure if I should say this’

England fans could be begging Gareth Southgate to return in a few years if their next appointment does not go to plan, according to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

Southgate announced his decision to leave his role as Three Lions boss on Tuesday after calls from some fans for a more attack-minded manager to take over.

England lost 2-1 in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin to Spain and were criticised for much of the tournament for their performances, while Southgate came under pressure to select certain players and change his tactics.

Southgate, who guided England to a World Cup semi-final and back-to-back European Championship finals in his eight-year spell, said in a statement to announce his departure: “As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England.

“It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all. But it’s time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday’s final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager.

“The squad we took to Germany is full of exciting young talent and they can win the trophy we all dream of.

“I am so proud of them, and I hope we get behind the players and the team at St George’s Park and the FA who strive every day to improve English football, and understand the power football has to drive positive change.

“My special thanks go to the backroom staff who have provided the players and me with unstinting support over the last eight years. Their hard work and commitment inspired me every day, and I am so grateful to them – the brilliant ‘team behind the team’.

“We have the best fans in the world, and their support has meant the world to me. I’m an England fan and I always will be.”

MORE ENGLAND REACTION FROM F365

👉 Southgate rescued the FA from themselves after Allardyce; England need better plan than Hoddle this time

👉 Five England players who might be relieved to see the back of Gareth Southgate

👉 England statement offers Klopp ‘hope’ for ‘plain and simple’ top choice as Southgate successor



But Solhekol doubts it is the end of Southgate’s time as England manager with the reporter sure that there will be a “clamour” to get the former Middlesbrough boss back if the new manager doesn’t do a good job.

Solhekol said: “He’s created a club atmosphere, he’s totally changed the culture of the England team, and it’s all basically been down to Gareth Southgate. I think we will miss him when he’s gone, and I would not rule out the possibility – I’m not sure if I should say this – but I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of him coming back one day.

“If things go wrong, and we go back to the way it used to be before Gareth Southgate… I remember when England didn’t qualify for tournaments, when England got knocked out in group stages, when they kept getting knocked out in the round of 16 – there will be a clamour ‘bring back Gareth’.

“He’ll be Sir Gareth by then as well. ‘Bring back Sir Gareth, we need a knight to sort out this mess’. I said it first.”