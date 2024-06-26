‘Depressed’ pundit tells England to sack Southgate now and replace with ex-Tottenham boss

Richard Keys thinks England should “call” Harry Redknapp and offer him the chance to replace Gareth Southgate until the end of Euro 2024.

The Three Lions continued their poor performances at the European Championship on Tuesday evening in their 0-0 draw against Slovenia in Cologne.

England definitely improved in the second half as they tried to increase the speed of their attacks but they couldn’t find a breakthrough in a boring stalemate.

Despite their lacklustre displays, their hard-fought 1-0 win over Serbia and fortunate 1-1 draw against Denmark means England qualified for the knockout stages as group winners.

When asked by former Netherlands international Ruud Gullit whether he would sack Southgate before their next match on Sunday, beIN Sports presenter Keys replied: “I’m so depressed, I thought that was so miserable once again tonight.

“I’m at a point whereby if I were able to make that decision, yes, I probably would because we are going nowhere double quick.

“We’re here to win it, that, what I’ve seen tonight, that’s not winning the next game, let alone the tournament.”

And Keys reckons former Tottenham and West Ham boss Redknapp would be a good last-minute replacement for Southgate until the end of the tournament.

Keys added: “Harry Redknapp’s sat in Dubai tonight, give him a call.

“[Jurgen] Klopp won’t do it but Harry, you think he wouldn’t be on a plane tomorrow morning?”

Southgate has come in for criticism over tactics and team selection with some of the current starting XI playing out of position in an unfamiliar role.

Some England supporters threw empty cups at Southgate after the match and the England boss insists some fans are “creating an unusual environment to operate in”.

“I understand the narrative towards me and that’s better for the team than it being towards them,” Southgate said.

MORE ON ENGLAND FROM F365

👉 England player ratings v Slovenia: Bellingham awful, Foden tries, hopeless Gallagher’s Euro 2024 done

👉 16 Conclusions as England win Group C despite themselves: what does Southgate do now?

👉 Euro 2024 Group Stage Permutations: England sneak Group C top spot and into easier side of the draw

“But it is creating an unusual environment to operate in. I’ve not seen any other team qualify and receive similar.

“I understand it, I’m not going to back away from it, but I’m very proud of the players for how they’re operating within it.”

In another interview, Southgate said that the reaction following the match from England supporters is “causing an issue” in the squad.

Southgate added: “I was not going to back away from going over to thank people for coming and giving the support that they did, but I know that this is causing an issue for the group.

“I can deal with that but I need them to support the players.”