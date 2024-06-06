England squad: Southgate faces shock Euro 2024 exclusion with Man Utd star a ‘significant doubt’

England defender Harry Maguire is now a big doubt to be fit for Euro 2024 as Gareth Southgate faces a big decision on the eve of the squad deadline, according to reports.

Maguire was selected by Gareth Southgate as part of a 33-man training group gearing up for this summer’s tournament in Germany.

There were 27 players involved in training on the eve of the Iceland match, with Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham the only one yet to link up with England following his Champions League final win.

Anthony Gordon was able to train after missing Monday’s match against Bosnia through injury, but Lewis Dunk, Maguire and Luke Shaw followed individual programmes on Thursday.

Southgate has until 11pm on Friday to submit his final squad to UEFA, with the 26-man selection scheduled to be announced on Saturday morning.

But there are now doubts that Maguire will make the final squad with the Daily Mail insisting that the Man Utd defender is ‘now a significant doubt for Euro 2024 due to his calf injury’.

The report in the Daily Mail adds:

‘The England centre back hasn’t played since April and was expected to miss tomorrow’s final warm-up game versus Iceland as he nurses a calf problem. ‘And the fitness concerns surrounding Maguire are placing significant uncertainty over his inclusion in Southgate’s final 26 man squad in news that will emerge as a major blow. ‘There is no confirmation from the FA over Maguire’s availability for the tournament but if he isn’t selected it would be the first time Southgate has entered a major tournament without the Manchester United man. ‘Maguire is not training with the squad today, adding to the fears that he is struggling to be fit for the tournament.’

Midfield was one area that England looked weak in when the squad was announced but some impressive performances on Monday night from Conor Gallagher and Trent Alexander-Arnold have eased concerns.

“We were very pleased,” Southgate said after seeing Alexander-Arnold in midfield again.

“It is a role he is discovering and he is hungry to learn and has been since I talked to him about playing it a year or so ago, and equally what we saw in the last half an hour is also an important option for us as well.

“We are going to have different challenges in this tournament, and we are going to have to have different ways of solving problems that teams pose us.”