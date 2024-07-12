Spain are ‘scared to death’ of one England star amid claims Three Lions ‘cheated their way to the final’

Former Premier League manager Harry Redknapp insists Spain will “be scared to death of facing” Jude Bellingham in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday.

A summer that began with unconvincing displays, fan discontent and widespread criticism will end with a shot at history in Sunday’s Berlin showpiece at the Olympiastadion.

England secured a showdown against Spain thanks to super-sub Ollie Watkins’ stunning strike at the death against the Netherlands, sealing a 2-1 win and their third major final appearance.

This is the first time an England men’s team have made it to an overseas final and represents a second successive continental final for the Euro 2020 runners-up.

Mightily impressive Spain are the bookmakers’ favourites to win the tournament but former Tottenham and West Ham boss Redknapp reckons the Spanish will be “scared to death” of facing Jude Bellingham and is “convinced England will do it” on Sunday.

Redknapp told The Sun: “I’m convinced England will do it. I’ve said all along that this is our time, so there’s no way I’ll be going back on my prediction.

“Not because it’s written in the stars, not because the draw has been kind, and not because we’ve ridden our luck on more than one occasion in these Euros.

MORE ON ENGLAND FROM F365

👉 Okay, Gareth, we’ll trust you – you can name whatever team and any subs you like for the final

👉 Southgate is Ancelotti and key England player would be perfect ‘if only he could pass’

👉 Bellingham suffers sick burn in ‘brutal dig’ and England want Southgate to STAY after reaching second final

“All that’s helped, for sure, but not the reason I’m so confident. It’s because I look at the two teams and just think, man for man, we are stronger than Spain.

“Yes, I know they’ve been the most impressive team at the tournament but let’s be honest, we’re not talking all-time greats like some of the sides of old.

“The two young Spanish wingers are fantastic players, especially the kid Lamine Yamal. We certainly need to keep him quiet.

“I tell you something, though – England have a hell of a lot more for them to be worried about, trust me. Like Jude Bellingham, for a start.

“In Madrid they won’t be thinking of a man who’s only been at his best in flashes but the outstanding star of La Liga who took Spain by storm.

“They’ll be scared to death of facing him, while Jude will be full of confidence at what he can do to them.”

German newspaper Bild took a bizarre swipe at England with the publication claiming the Three Lions have ‘cheated their way into the final’.

Bild wrote: ‘Only two days left until the 17th European Championship final between Spain and England will take place in Berlin’s Olympic Stadium.

‘The signs on Sunday are clear: While the British cheated their way into the final, the Spanish impressed throughout the entire tournament.

‘They are the clear favorites and are keen to win their fourth European Championship trophy in history.

‘An exciting statistic does not exactly make England, who are in the Euro final for the second time in a row and want to finally win a title again after the 1966 World Cup, any more confident.’