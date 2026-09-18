England squad: TAA, Palmer and DCL recalled in nine additions after World Cup snubs

England head coach Thomas Tuchel has recalled Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cole Palmer and Dominic Calvert-Lewin ahead of the upcoming international fixtures.

There had been rumours that the Football Association were considering Tuchel’s future after England lost 2-1 to Argentina in the semi-finals of the World Cup in July.

The German drew criticism from supporters after England seemed to have the game in their grasp before Tuchel made defensive substitutions to hang on to their one-goal lead.

Now England are looking ahead to an extra-long international break which sees them face three nations in four Nations League matches from September 26 to October 6.

The Three Lions will play World Cup winners Spain at Wembley on September 26 before a quick turnaround to face Czech Republic away from home on September 29.

England will go head-to-head with Czech Republic again at Wembley on October 6 but that is after they have come up against Croatia at Stadion HNK Rijeka on October 3.

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There was controversy before the World Cup at Chelsea attacker Palmer being left behind, while Real Madrid’s Alexander-Arnold would have proved valuable when Reece James picked up an injury in the tournament in North America.

James, Phil Foden, Noni Madueke, Morgan Gibbs-White, Ollie Watkins, Harry Maguire, Djed Spence and Adam Wharton are some of the big names left off Tuchel’s squad list, while Jarrad Branthwaite, Lewis Hall, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Alex Scott, Jason Steele and Rio Ngumoha have all been added after missing out on the World Cup squad.

England squad in full for September/October internationals

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Jason Steele (Brighton), James Trafford (Leeds United)

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Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Trevoh Chalobah (Como), Marc Guehi (Manchester City), Lewis Hall (Newcastle), Ezri Konsa (Arsenal), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Manchester City), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Alex Scott (Bournemouth)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds United), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Anthony Gordon (Barcelona), Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Morgan Rogers (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

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