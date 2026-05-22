Ivan Toney and Djed Spence are in Thomas Tuchel's squad for the World Cup.

Thomas Tuchel has officially unveiled his England squad for the 2026 World Cup with Djed Spence’s selection over Trent Alexander-Arnold one of many controversial calls.

The Three Lions kick off their World Cup campaign on June 17 as they face fellow European side Croatia in their first Group L match.

England head coach Tuchel had managed to keep a lid on the identities of most of his squad up until Thursday afternoon, before a mass wave of leaks came via multiple journalists.

First was the news that Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire, whose mum was fuming, had been left out of the squad for the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Then came the controversial news that attacking midfielders Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Morgan Gibbs-White had been left out, although at least one was expected to be left behind.

Ivan Toney has been taken as an extra striker, despite playing the season in the Saudi Pro League, while it was announced that in-form Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall had been left out.

As confirmed by TEAMtalk earlier on Friday, Tuchel has also chosen to select Tottenham right-back Djed Spence, who could be relegated from the Premier League this season, over Real Madrid right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The official England squad for the 2026 World Cup in full:

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford

Dean Henderson

James Trafford

Defenders

Reece James

Dan Burn

Marc Guehi

Ezri Konsa

Tino Livramento

Nico O’Reilly

Jarell Quansah

John Stones

Djed Spence

Midfielders

Elliot Anderson

Jude Bellingham

Jordan Henderson

Declan Rice

Kobbie Mainoo

Eberechi Eze

Forwards

Anthony Gordon

Noni Madueke

Morgan Rogers

Bukayo Saka

Marcus Rashford

Harry Kane

Ivan Toney

Ollie Watkins

Former England defender Stuart Pearce was “astounded” at the decision to include Toney in the World Cup squad despite spending the last two years in Saudi Arabia.

Pearce said on talkSPORT: “I’m astounded.”

He added: “We have never, in the history of English football, talked about so much talent that we think won’t be going to the World Cup.

“That, for me, is the flip side of the coin. It’s the real positive.

“To say that we’re going to be good enough with 26 players, and outside that you could probably name a team that would finish in the top six in the Premier League.”

Maguire gave his reaction on Thursday at the news he has been left out, he said: “I was confident I could have played a major part this summer for my country after the season I’ve had.

“I’ve been left shocked and gutted by the decision. I wish the players all the best.”