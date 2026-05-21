Arsenal winger Noni Madueke is set to make the England World Cup squad as Phil Foden and two others are left out after news of Harry Maguire’s absence, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel will reveal his World Cup squad on Friday as he chooses 26 players to represent the Three Lions in Canada, Mexico and USA next month.

News broke earlier on Thursday evening that Manchester United centre-back Maguire will not be part of Tuchel’s plans for the summer tournament with the defender revealing his “shock” at the decision.

And now BBC Sport‘s Sami Mokbel has revealed that Manchester City attacking midfielder Phil Foden, Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw and AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori are also set to miss out on the England squad.

Mokbel wrote:

‘Shaw was named in Tuchel’s 55-man provisional squad and there had been a clamour for his inclusion. ‘But, with Newcastle’s Dan Burn and Manchester City’s Nico O’Reilly in line to be called-up, Shaw is expected to miss out.

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‘AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori is also expected to be left out, though Arsenal winger Noni Madueke is expected to make the cut – joining team-mates Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice.’

Earlier on Thursday it was claimed that Chelsea defender Levi Colwill is likely to get the nod from Tuchel after making a good impression in recent weeks.

Ahead of Chelsea’s penultimate match of the campaign at home to Tottenham, interim boss Calum McFarlane said of Colwill: “We need to be careful with Levi.

“He’s obviously off the back of a very serious injury and has performed well in those two games. We’ll see how he looks today, how he reports, and we’ll make a decision on that.

“It’s been great to have him back, great for English football as well. I think we’ve got a really talented, really high-potential player here.

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“Injuries are a part of it, and he’s shown really good mental strength and character to come through that and perform away at Anfield and in an FA Cup final.”

Shearer tips Colwill to make the England squad

Before the likelihood of Colwill getting a call-up was announced, former England striker Alan Shearer predicted that the Chelsea centre-back would be in contention despite his injury worries.

Shearer said on The Rest Is Football: “I thought Colwill played really well for Chelsea and I think he might have played himself into the England squad.

“I do, I thought he was excellent.”

When asked if the length of Colwill’s recent injury layoff was a cause for concern, Shearer replied: “In terms of an injury, if you’re going to take John Stones, will you take a risk on someone who has been out for a long time?

“So that’s tough but I thought he was one of the big plusses for Chelsea.”

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