England squad: Carsley ‘to include’ Liverpool, Newcastle stars amid ‘major injury crisis’ with ‘six doubts’

England interim boss Lee Carsley is reportedly set ‘to include’ Liverpool star Curtis Jones in his squad for this month’s international break.

Carsley will have his final two games in charge of England this month as his side have UEFA Nations League matches against Greece and the Republic of Ireland in the coming days.

During last month’s international break, former Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel was named England boss but he will not take charge until the start of 2025.

Ahead of England’s final two group matches, Carsley’s side are second in League B Group 2 and three points adrift of table-toppers Greece after their shock win 2-1 over The Three Lions last month.

Carsley’s squad for this month’s break is announced on Thursday afternoon, but a report from The Mirror claims Jones is set to be ‘included’.

Jones has been in fine form for Liverpool in recent weeks as he’s taken Dominik Szoboszlai’s place in Arne Slot’s starting XI.

The report also claims Newcastle United star Tino Livramento will be called up as Carsley has a ‘major injury crisis’.

‘Lee Carsley is facing a major injury crisis with up to SIX England regulars already major doubts for this month’s Nations League fixtures. ‘England could be without Harry Maguire, Jack Grealish, John Stones, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice and Cole Palmer who are all fitness worries ahead of this weekend.’

‘Maguire is set to miss out with a calf problem, Stones has a foot injury, Mainoo has not played since before the last international break. Grealish is also missing while Rice (foot) and Palmer (knee) are doubts for Sunday’s London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal. ‘England are likely to include Liverpool ’s in-form Curtis Jones – who got promoted last month – and also Tino Livramento who may be ahead of Newcastle teammate Lewis Hall in the pecking order.’

Earlier this week, Liverpool boss Arne Slot lauded Jones as the centre-midfielder has “really made a step up”.

“I think many of them [the players] have a lot of goals and assists. I still learn on a daily basis about every player, and Curtis is one of them,” Slot said.

“When I started off, the first game I played him as a six, which you didn’t see because it was behind closed doors [against Preston], but that wasn’t his best game – from us but from him as well.

“It’s one of his qualities that at this moment he can play in every position because he’s in a very good place at the moment. So comfortable on the ball, so you can trust him closer to your defence.

“But like we saw against Chelsea and I saw today as well, he is also able to penetrate inside the 18-yard box and give the last pass.

“He’s really made a step up after pre-season, and that’s why he gets his chances now because if players do well – and I have quite a lot of them at the moment – they will get their chances.”