England squad friction: Kane calls summit after Foden plays ‘peacemaker’ between Three Lions pair

Phil Foden stepped in as ‘peacemaker’ in England training as a Three Lions pair were seen ‘exchanging words’ before Harry Kane called a players’ summit in the wake of the draw with Denmark on Thursday.

Kane gave England the lead but Morten Hjlumand’s stunning strike earned the Danes a draw which has led to calls for Gareth Southgate’s head and general discontent among a fanbase which has thus far seen two less than convincing displays at Euro 2024.

England top Group C on four points but will need to beat Slovenia on Tuesday to ensure they qualify as group winners.

Kane’s summit

After the disappointing display against Denmark, captain Kane called his teammates together in a private meeting without the coaches present in a bid to rouse them ahead of the game against Slovenia.

The Sun claim he ‘wanted to thrash out any differences and bring the squad closer’, as well as ‘remind them they had the class to win the Euros’.

It wasn’t just their limp performances against Serbia and then Denmark but also the training session on Friday which suggested ‘team bonding might well be in order’.

Foden the ‘peacemaker’

In that session Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker were ‘exchanging words’ and seen ‘stood a few feet from each other with arms spread, clearly disagreeing about something’.

Trippier ‘took exception’ to something Walker said before Foden ‘stepped in as peacemaker, putting his hands on Trippier’s shoulders in an apparent bid to calm him down’.

On Kane’s attempts to rouse the squad, a source told The Sun: “Harry is a natural leader and wanted to gee the lads up after Denmark.

“That game left the whole country feeling a bit flat, never mind just the players. Harry wanted to remind them how good they are. He urged them to pull together, to bond more, to express themselves.

“They are world-class players. They don’t really need reminding of that but everyone needs a pick- me-up now and then. It was a really rousing speech from Harry.”