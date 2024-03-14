England squad: Gareth Southgate drops Kalvin Phillips as West Ham team-mate gets call-up

Kalvin Phillips is set to be left out of the latest England squad.

England manager Gareth Southgate has chosen to leave out West Ham midfielder Kalvin Phillips from his squad to face Brazil and Belgium in international friendlies, according to David Ornstein.

The former Leeds United star is on loan at West Ham from Manchester City with Phillips deciding in January that he needed a move away from the Etihad Stadium to gain more playing time ahead of Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate drops one of his favourites…

Phillips was in Southgate’s last squad for England’s Euro 2024 qualification matches against Malta and North Macedonia in November, while he has been a regular in the starting XI alongside Declan Rice since playing a key role in the side that reached the European Championship final in 2021.

Southgate has been criticised in the past for sticking with favourites, such as Phillips while being on the bench at Man City, but The Athletic‘s Ornstein has reported that he ‘has not been included in Gareth Southgate’s squad for England’s international friendlies against Brazil and Belgium later this month’.

Instead of solidifying his place in Southgate’s side for the Euros by seeking out regular game time, Phillips’ plan has backfired because of his difficult start to life on loan West Ham.

The Man City loanee was sent off against Nottingham Forest earlier on this year, while he was subsituted in their 2-2 home draw against Burnley at half-time last weekend.

But Ornstein has confirmed that Phillips’ ‘team-mate Jarrod Bowen has received a call-up’ with the West Ham forward impressing by scoring 17 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions this term.

Speaking about Phillips’ sending off against Forest in February, former West Ham striker Dean Ashton commented on talkSPORT: “The first booking is stupid because he just pushes Diminges to the floor when he doesn’t need to, and then he goes in at knee-height to try and get the ball, he doesn’t get a lot of it and gets Gibbs-White instead.

“It’s been, let’s be honest, an absolutely shocking start to his West Ham career for Kalvin Phillips. He’s clearly been sat on the bench for far too long and he is nowhere near up to speed!”

Jamie O’Hara: No way Phillips should be going to the Euros

And fellow pundit Jamie O’Hara claimed Phillips shouldn’t be going to the Euros in the summer, the former Tottenham midfielder said: “Kalvin Phillips can’t go to the Euros, he looks unfit, he looks way off the pace.

“He got sent off for two stupid yellow cards, he’s mistiming tackles because he’s not been playing, he’s rusty.

“He’s miles off it, he can’t go to the Euros at the moment. He’s gone there to get back playing, but actually he’s making West Ham worse!”

Ashton agreed, adding: “I just don’t see how you can take him.”

