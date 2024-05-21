Jordan Henderson and Marcus Rashford are among the notable absentees not included in Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-man England squad for Euro 2024.

Southgate has picked a 33-man provisional squad for this summer’s European Championships.

Henderson and Rashford out, Wharton and Grealish in…

The England squad is expected to whittle down his squad to 26 players after friendlies against Bosnia (June 3) and Iceland (June 7). Their first Euro 2024 group match is against Serbia on June 16.

The England boss has opted to leave out several players who have consistently been called upon during his time in charge, with Henderson and Rashford not making the cut.

Henderson has slipped down the pecking order following last summer’s move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq. His January switch to Ajax and subsequent underwhelming form has resulted in the 33-year-old missing out.

Rashford will also not be heading to Germany after he declined massively during the 2023/24 campaign. Chelsea duo Reece James and Ben Chilwill miss out after being blighted by injuries, while teammate Raheem Sterling also failed to make the squad.

Regarding players in the squad, Crystal Palace’s superb end to the season has been recognised as Dean Henderson, Marc Guehi, Adam Wharton and Eberechi Eze are in the squad.

Uncapped Liverpool pair Jarell Quansah and Curtis Jones are also in, but there is no place for Harvey Elliott.

Other notable inclusions are Ivan Toney, Jack Grealish, Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw and Aaron Ramsdale.

Full provisional England squad:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), James Trafford (Burnley) and Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).

Defenders: Kyle Walker (Manchester City), John Stones (Manchester City), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Lewis Dunk (Brighton) and Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa).

Midfielders: Declan Rice (Arsenal), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) and Cole Palmer (Chelsea).

Forwards: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Callum Wilson (Newcastle United).

