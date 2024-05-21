According to reports, Ajax midfielder Jordan Henderson has been ‘left out’ of Gareth Southgate’s preliminary England squad for the European Championships.

Southgate will name his initial England squad for the tournament on Tuesday afternoon before naming his final 26-man squad after friendlies against Bosnia (June 3) and Iceland (June 7).

Henderson misses out…

The England boss has been criticised for sticking with Henderson this season. The 33-year-old made the controversial decision to sign for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq in the summer despite previously being a major advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

Henderson did not last long in the Middle East as he left in January to join Eredivisie side Ajax after he was unable to settle following his exit from Liverpool.

He has three assists in his 12 appearances for Ajax but this has not been enough to earn him a spot in Southagte’s squad for Euro 2024.

According to a report from The Athletic‘s David Ornstein, Henderson has been ‘left out of England’s provisional squad’.

‘Gareth Southgate will name an initial selection on Tuesday before reducing it to a maximum of 26 players prior to this summer’s tournament in Germany, and the Ajax midfielder has not been included. ‘Among those expected to make the expanded list are Curtis Jones — in what would be a first senior call-up for the Liverpool midfielder — and Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford.’

The Athletic‘s Oliver Kay has explained why Southgate has got this ‘huge call’ right as Henderson has been ‘left behind this season’.

‘This is a huge call from Gareth Southgate — and a surprising one because until now he appeared steadfast in his loyalty to Jordan Henderson.

‘But it also looks like the right call. Henderson has had a miserable season at club level, with that disastrous move to Saudi Arabian club Al Ettifaq followed by a difficult spell at Ajax, where he has also been troubled by injury, coinciding with the emergence of more young talent for Southgate to pick from.

‘The move to Ajax was motivated by a desire to prove he is still capable of performing at a high level in European football, but Southgate clearly feels it hasn’t worked.

‘His lack of elite-level football this season, following his much-criticised decision to move to the Saudi Pro League, has undoubtedly damaged his prospects. He recently returned from a seven-week lay-off, but whereas Southgate was prepared to gamble on Henderson when less than fully fit at Euro 2020, he was not willing to make any such compromise this time.

‘Southgate will miss Henderson’s experience and leadership off the pitch. But in terms of on-pitch selection, he has been left behind this season.’

