According to reports, Manchester United’s Harry Maguire and Manchester City’s Jack Grealish have been ‘left out’ of England’s Euro 2024 squad.

Maguire has consistently been one of Gareth Southgate‘s go-to players during his spell as England manager and has formed a great partnership with Man City standout John Stones.

Maguire and Grealish to miss Euro 2024…

But the Man Utd defender has struggled with injuries this season and has not played since April due to a calf injury.

Grealish meanwhile performed well for England on Monday night during their 3-0 win over Bosnia but has struggled for Man City this season.

Injuries have also hampered the winger, while the summer arrival of Jeremy Doku has seen him drop down the pecking order.

Southgate has until 11pm on Friday to finalise his 26-man squad for the European Championships after initially naming a 33-man provisional squad.

The ‘cuts’ are already in full swing, with Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford joining James Maddison, Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah in being omitted from the squad.

The Athletic have now confirmed that Maguire and Grealish are the fifth and sixth players to be cut from Southgate’s squad. There is now just one player remaining to be left out.

They said: ‘Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire have been left out of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the European Championship in Germany.

‘The pair join James Maddison, Curtis Jones and James Trafford in missing out on a place in the final 26-player squad, having been included in Gareth Southgate’s initial 33-player provisional selection. Jarell Quansah, meanwhile, is also expected to miss out.’

Remaining 27-man England squad…

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) Declan Rice (Arsenal).

Forwards: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

