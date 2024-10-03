England squad: Man Utd, Aston Villa stars among notable omissions; Tottenham forward called up

David Ornstein has revealed that Tottenham star Dominic Solanke has been included in Lee Carsley’s England squad for this month’s international break.

The first international break of the 2024/25 season was only last month, but England are back in action next week as they face Greece (home) and Finland (away) in the Nations League group stages.

Carsley was named England’s interim boss after Gareth Southgate quit following his side’s loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final and the 50-year-old remains in charge heading into this month’s international break.

His full squad will be announced later today, but The Athletic‘s Ornstein has revealed that Solanke has been included.

Solanke was unfortunate to miss out on Southgate’s squad for this summer’s European Championships after he grabbed 19 goals and three assists in the Premier League for AFC Bournemouth last season.

The 27-year-old’s form for the Cherries earned him a summer move to Tottenham, who bought him to replace Harry Kane. He cost the North London club around £65m.

Solanke has impressed in the early weeks of this season as he’s contributed with four goal involvements in six matches across all competitions.

This form sees him make an England return for the first time in seven years, but he will not be joined in the squad by Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers or Manchester United’s Harry Maguire.

Ornstein explains.